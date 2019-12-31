Warnock on Town Links
Tuesday, 31st Dec 2019 12:12
Veteran boss Neil Warnock has been quizzed on the recent whispers that he could be interested in the Town manager’s job should it become vacant.
Rumours that Warnock would be a target should the Blues look for a new boss have been circulating since current incumbent Paul Lambert called his position into question at his press conference following the 0-0 Boxing Day draw with Gillingham at Portman Road.
However, it’s understood owner Marcus Evans has no plans to make a change at present and earlier today the club put out a statement from general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill to that effect.
Warnock, who knows Evans, has been spoken to about taking over at Town in the past, most notably after Roy Keane’s departure in 2012.
The 71-year-old, who plans to retire at the end of the season, is currently out of work having left Cardiff by mutual consent just over a month ago.
Asked about his plans on The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT this morning Warnock said: “I always said that after Christmas I’d do something, I’m not bothered what level it is, I’ll do something to the end of the season, if it’s the right one, if it’s something that whets my appetite. She [wife Sharon] says I can go to the end of the season.”
Quizzed on links with the Town job, he added: “I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don’t they? I think that’s how it is at the minute, they’re all talk and everything and you just don’t know.
“But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I’m not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
The Story Behind the Billy Kee Banner by ThatMuhrenCross
Sunday's defeat to Accrington Stanley was the first real low point of what has been a fantastic season following Ipswich Town. The performance on the field was nowhere near the standards we'd expect of a team that was flying high at the top of the table.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]