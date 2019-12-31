Warnock on Town Links

Tuesday, 31st Dec 2019 12:12 Veteran boss Neil Warnock has been quizzed on the recent whispers that he could be interested in the Town manager’s job should it become vacant. Rumours that Warnock would be a target should the Blues look for a new boss have been circulating since current incumbent Paul Lambert called his position into question at his press conference following the 0-0 Boxing Day draw with Gillingham at Portman Road. However, it’s understood owner Marcus Evans has no plans to make a change at present and earlier today the club put out a statement from general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill to that effect. Warnock, who knows Evans, has been spoken to about taking over at Town in the past, most notably after Roy Keane’s departure in 2012. The 71-year-old, who plans to retire at the end of the season, is currently out of work having left Cardiff by mutual consent just over a month ago. Asked about his plans on The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT this morning Warnock said: “I always said that after Christmas I’d do something, I’m not bothered what level it is, I’ll do something to the end of the season, if it’s the right one, if it’s something that whets my appetite. She [wife Sharon] says I can go to the end of the season.” Quizzed on links with the Town job, he added: “I think I get linked to everything, all managers do, don’t they? I think that’s how it is at the minute, they’re all talk and everything and you just don’t know. “But, like I say, if the right thing comes up, I’m not really bothered what it is, I just want to enjoy myself to the end of the season really.” Play Football, Lose Weight

TimmyH added 12:14 - Dec 31

No thanks!...that's going back to McCarthyish ways again (though his track record is good at getting teams promoted from lower divisions other than this season) but his style of football would not be for all. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 12:15 - Dec 31

Nice idea but just paper talk. Would only be a sticking plaster to the end of the season anyway. Another manager who ends his managerial career on a low with Ipswich town. 0

SouperJim added 12:31 - Dec 31

Well that puts the cat firmly among the pidgeons for me. If Lambo can't address the slide, Warnock until the end of the season to get us up could be a very interesting punt. LONs comments would suggest they're not thinking that way, but we all know the dreaded vote of confidence isn't worth the paper it's printed on. 0

TractorCam added 12:34 - Dec 31

TimmyH style of football is meaningless for the rest of the season, not getting promoted is HUGE and Warnock's record speaks for itself. I don't think Lambert will be going anywhere but shall we fail to pick up 3 points tomorrow this should seriously be considered. 3

ArnieM added 12:39 - Dec 31

He’d be here in a shot if offered the job . Wasn’t it him that was interviewed , offered the job and was all set to take over but Town wouldn’t pay the compensation to the Club he was with at the time ? 1

blueboy1981 added 12:40 - Dec 31

At least he has a pair, and doesn’t accept losing as an easy option.

Expects everyone who pulls on a shirt for him to give no less than 100 % as he does himself, vastly experienced winner who probably should have been here previously.

Too late in the day now though, but players would have to buck their ideas up under him. Just ask anyone who’s played for him..... !!

Would certainly make the best of the squad we have for sure, and promotion in his final season would be one hell of a temptation, and finale for him - food for thought, but maybe only that. 2

TimmyH added 12:44 - Dec 31

BUT if we appointed him and got us promoted would mean he would stay here...he is a McCarthyish style manager now 71 years old, he could sort out the short term problems but I can't see him doing anything further. Desperate times call for desperate measures (if this ever happened). 0

PortmanTerrorist added 12:56 - Dec 31

Lambert is a good enough manager to turn this around, but he himself needs to reboot the process. Work out his best team and mostly play them week in week out. We have not gotten worse, through the season, even average teams have found a rhythm, know where each other are, and are more 'team' than ITFC. Teams nearly ALWAYS best individuals !



However, Warnock, really ? So many options out there and would prefer Burley back, esp with the renewed youth policy, than Warnock who will likely unwind the longer term plan. Success should be achieved either way, but to repeat, PL can do this.....needs to start showing us NOW ! 0

jas0999 added 13:16 - Dec 31

Looks like he just wants a job as a hobby until the end of the season, meaning we’d be back to square one again in May. The club needs stability and consistency. 0

blues1 added 13:39 - Dec 31

Jas0999. I get where ur coming from regards stability. But what would the real difference be between him coming in till the end of the season, then going, or lambert staying till end of the season, then if we not go up, leaving? Not saying it should happen, but might just be worth the gamble. 0

legoman added 13:42 - Dec 31

Wooooohoooo. Warnock with Shefty Kuchy as assist with view of taking the reins :). We so badly need some Grrrr Raagh F yeah attitude. No more depressing mumbling please otherwise the club is dead.

0

Houss542 added 13:44 - Dec 31

I don’t get why Lambert is getting so much grief from everyone! Who else are we going to get of his quality to come manage us in league 1? The first manager we get linked with (who has tons of experience) everyone has a moan. Yes we’ve been on a bad run but every team does. Look at Man Utd, Arsenal this season, they’re terrible this year! Lambert needs time and it’s clear we need to sign a couple of players in January. Evans is 100% right to back him and if we don’t go up this year then it gives us plenty of time to rebuild. Looking out our squad now, there’s no way we could compete in the Championship, we’d get murdered. 0

SouperJim added 13:49 - Dec 31

PortmanTerrorist so no to Warnock, but you'd have the man who hasn't had a job for over 7 years since he was sacked by Apollon Limassol of Cyprus after only two games in charge? 0

