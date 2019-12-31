Blues Linked With Coventry Midfielder Shipley

Tuesday, 31st Dec 2019 13:34 Town boss Paul Lambert is reported to be keen on Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley. According to Coventry Live, Shipley, 22, caught the eye of the Blues manager over the course of the three recent fixtures between the sides, two in the FA Cup and one in League One, and could be tempted into a move for the Leamington Spa-born schemer in January. Shipley, who is contracted to the Sky Blues until June 2021, came through the academy ranks at Coventry, breaking into the first team in April 2017. Since then the Republic of Ireland U21 international has gone on to make 82 starts and 25 sub appearances, scoring 14 goals, five this season, including one against the Blues in the FA Cup replay at Portman Road. While Town boss Lambert has said he’d like to add to his squad in January he has repeatedly said that players may have to leave before he can recruit. “We can only do it if there’s money available or we sold some guys,” he said following the Lincoln match. “We don’t have the money, we can’t go out and buy.” Play Football, Lose Weight

