Lambert Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 1st Jan 2020 14:10 Town boss Paul Lambert has signed a new four-year extension to his contract with the Blues, aimed at keeping him at Portman Road until 2025. Lambert, 50, who was previously contracted for a further 18 months, took charge at Town in October last year. Talks are understood to have been ongoing for some weeks with pen put to paper this morning. “Football management is a precarious business and I have stated many times the importance of having a long term vision which is executed by a management team who are confident that they will be given time to continually improve the performance and quality of the squad,” owner Marcus Evans told the club site. “The coaching group led by the manager have done a fantastic job in turning a fragile environment - following last season’s relegation - into one where we have a mental expectation to win every game. “The last few matches have seen results not go our way, however, we should not lose sight of the fact that we have lost only five games in the league in the first half of the season and are performing better at the halfway point than nearly every team that suffered relegation last year from any division. “We have all seen many relegated teams pick up in a new season where they left off, losing games with nervous performances. This has not been the case at Ipswich. “Paul has developed a strong squad and has been a catalyst in the club’s re-engagement with fans, including playing a role in helping to bring new supporters to Portman Road. “I am therefore pleased to announce that Paul and I reached agreement last month to extend his current deal for an additional four years and we are now able to officially announce the new contract. “We would all, of course, like to be announcing this on the back of a better run but short term performance does not change the importance to the club of supporting a management team who I believe over the next few years will take Ipswich Town back to where we all want and expect it to be.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Gilesy added 14:12 - Jan 1

Personally, I think this is fantastic news. Despite being very concerned about the recent run of form, this sends out a statement and gives a long-term vision for the club and will allow stability on which we can build. 13

Chris_ITFC added 14:14 - Jan 1

Love him or hate him, it makes very little sense.



On the back of a ten game winless run? What happens if he now goes another ten? 2

Lightningboy added 14:15 - Jan 1

Good..now time for the players to up their performances..starting at 3pm. 9

Mark added 14:15 - Jan 1

A total surprise, I was wondering how many more matches Lambert could survive if we continue to slide down the table. I thought promotion had to be the objective against which Lambert will be judged. I want him to succeed, he has done so much good work off the field, but on the field the team looks a shambles at the moment. Team selections confuse me, Holy and Keane must wonder what they have to do to earn a start. Oh well, let's get 3 points today and push on! 2

RobITFC added 14:16 - Jan 1

I am therefore pleased to announce that Paul and I reached agreement last month " - Conicides with this crap run of results ? Hope this spurs everyone on at the club and ME gives PL some money now to push us on for promotion this year! 2

baldman added 14:16 - Jan 1

Good news I think could paul been promised some money to sign a contract extension just a thought 1

braveblue added 14:17 - Jan 1

Wonder why Lambert talked about leaving last week? Very strange. 11

JimmyP45 added 14:19 - Jan 1

braveblue yeah it does seem strange and the timing of it is odd on the back of a big winless streak. 2

bazgammon added 14:20 - Jan 1

Insanity. Evans showing he plans to waste another decade with ITFC in the depths of the EFL 7

Chris_ITFC added 14:21 - Jan 1

"...and are performing better at the halfway point than NEARLY every team that suffered relegation last year from any division."



Straws, clutching. 1

Monkey_Blue added 14:21 - Jan 1

“Last month” was yesterday 1

ringwoodblue added 14:22 - Jan 1

Only in football could someone be rewarded for actually achieving very little. If he secures promotion by all means reward him with a contract extension but not before. Plus if Lambo knew this was on the cards, it makes his Gillingham post-match rant even more puzzling. I simply don’t understand it. 5

prebbs007 added 14:23 - Jan 1

Oh well National league it is then. Yet another shocking decision by Evans. 1

Tractorboy1985 added 14:24 - Jan 1

Must be the only profession where you get rewarded for average results! 2

dannyrr added 14:25 - Jan 1

WTF this makes no sense with the current situation and form 2

BotesdaleBlue added 14:28 - Jan 1

This makes all the nonsense spoken by Lambert after the Gillingham match very strange indeed. I don't quite know what to make of it.



We need stability at the Club and this gives the manager ample time to develop the the playing side and infrastucture. I will support the contract decision, on balance, but we really do need to break out of this negative run - and soon. 1

Bluearmy_81 added 14:28 - Jan 1

PL says the right things about Evans, thats the main thing for ME 0

Saxonblue74 added 14:29 - Jan 1

Despite recent results I think this makes sense. We need stability to move forward and despite our recent form he does have decent pedigree. What doesn't make sense is his outburst post Gillingham, what game was he playing there? 4

tractorboybig added 14:30 - Jan 1

well evans has truely f****d this once gtreat club 4

r2d2 added 14:35 - Jan 1

This is nonsense. Lambert is clueless. Evans is clueless. Another ridicule decision from the club. 2

jas0999 added 14:36 - Jan 1

Very bizarre and demonstrates again Evans naivety. With eighteen months left on his current deal - why offer a contract now - on the back of such a poor run of form? Perhaps PL is making Evans money or at the very least losing a lot less than Evans expected or probably deserved after overseeing our relegation with years of mismanaging the football club.



It also makes PLs rant on Boxing Day look even more baffling.



Let’s hope our form improves, but if not, it could be a worrying season ticket renewal period for Evans.



Odd decision.



4

Monkey_Blue added 14:36 - Jan 1

To back your manager rather than having a scatter gun hiring policy should be applauded. Whatever you think of Evans he has always given managers a proper chance. I know hurst didn’t last that long but in comparison to every other manager results were awful. Lambert needs to turn results around but if we win today we are 3 points off Wycombe with a game in hand. Look at where Sunderland are. 4

madmouse1959 added 14:39 - Jan 1

There you go. Marcus Evans has a record of rewarding failure and that has been seen in some of the poor players who were kept at the club. Now Evans will be looking at the better players who he can sell. 1

blueconscience added 14:42 - Jan 1

Being a failure at the club himself, it is only natural he rewards failure from others at the club. 1

Felstow1978 added 14:47 - Jan 1

Hope he's got a good mouthwash 0

