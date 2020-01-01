Two Changes for Blues at Wycombe

Wednesday, 1st Jan 2020 14:28 Town boss Paul Lambert has made two changes for this afternoon’s New Year’s Day game away against leaders Wycombe Wanderers. The Blues look set to start in a 3-5-2 system with James Wilson returning to the backline alongside skipper Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden with Janoi Donacien dropping out of the 18 having suffered a knee injury at Lincoln. Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. Emyr Huws comes into midfield for Andre Dozzell, who is on the bench, with Flynn Downes and Alan Judge, while James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are up front. On the bench for the first time since suffering a knee injury in pre-season is midfielder Teddy Bishop. For Wycombe, former Blues midfielder Matt Bloomfield skippers, while man mountain striker Adebayo Akinfenwa is on the bench. Wycombe: Allsop, Phillips, Stewart, Charles, Jacobson, Ofoborh, Bloomfield (c), Freeman, Wheeler, Smyth, Samuel. Subs: Yates, Jombati, Pattison, Kashket, Akinfenwa, Aarons, Parker. Ipswich: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, Bishop, El Mizouni, Dozzell, Keane. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury). Play Football, Lose Weight

Berts_chin added 14:34 - Jan 1

Are Skuse and Nolan injured, rested or dropped?

Guess Freddie was due a rest. 0

Len_Brennan added 14:38 - Jan 1

With the exception of a fit KVY for Edwards at left wing back, there's an argument to say that this is our best starting XI. I like Huws in the middle alongside Downes & Judge should be more himself when not out wide. The threat from Garbutt is greater when wingback rather than full also. Had Lambert decided to stick with one formation as standard, & had it been the 3-5-2, I believe this could have been a well-oiled goal scoring outfit by this stage of the season. I'd have Holy in goal mind you. 2

jas0999 added 14:52 - Jan 1

Team selection looks solid, with a strong looking bench.



Now time to win a game! 1

Len_Brennan added 14:59 - Jan 1

*KVY at RIGHT wing back of course. 0

warno added 15:11 - Jan 1

Is Sears injured again?? 0

