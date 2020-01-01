Two Changes for Blues at Wycombe
Wednesday, 1st Jan 2020 14:28
Town boss Paul Lambert has made two changes for this afternoon’s New Year’s Day game away against leaders Wycombe Wanderers.
The Blues look set to start in a 3-5-2 system with James Wilson returning to the backline alongside skipper Luke Chambers and Luke Woolfenden with Janoi Donacien dropping out of the 18 having suffered a knee injury at Lincoln. Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs.
Emyr Huws comes into midfield for Andre Dozzell, who is on the bench, with Flynn Downes and Alan Judge, while James Norwood and Kayden Jackson are up front.
On the bench for the first time since suffering a knee injury in pre-season is midfielder Teddy Bishop.
For Wycombe, former Blues midfielder Matt Bloomfield skippers, while man mountain striker Adebayo Akinfenwa is on the bench.
Wycombe: Allsop, Phillips, Stewart, Charles, Jacobson, Ofoborh, Bloomfield (c), Freeman, Wheeler, Smyth, Samuel. Subs: Yates, Jombati, Pattison, Kashket, Akinfenwa, Aarons, Parker.
Ipswich: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Garbutt, Judge, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Nsiala, Kenlock, Bishop, El Mizouni, Dozzell, Keane. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury).
Photo: TWTD
