Bishop: Great to Be Back Out on the Pitch
Thursday, 2nd Jan 2020 16:26
Midfielder Teddy Bishop was delighted to get back into first-team action as a late sub at Wycombe yesterday after his latest injury setback.
The 23-year-old, who suffered medial ligament damage at the Interwetten Cup in Germany in July, came on in the 88th minute against the Chairboys.
"It's great to be back out on the pitch and it would have been nice if we had been able to get the three points," Bishop told the club site.
"But it was a better performance than we have had in the last few weeks so I think we'll take it and move on. I was obviously pleased to be involved.
"There haven't been any U23 games for me to play in but I was still feeling ready to come back because I've been training for the last four weeks or so and that has all gone well.
"My fitness is up there so hopefully I can take the minutes I got against Wycombe into the next block of games.
"Wherever it is, and whatever competition, I just need to get minutes to kickstart my season.”
Bishop could well make his first start of the season when the Blues face Exeter City at St James' Park in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy on Saturday.
Photo: Pagepix
