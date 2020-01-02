Bishop: Great to Be Back Out on the Pitch

Thursday, 2nd Jan 2020 16:26 Midfielder Teddy Bishop was delighted to get back into first-team action as a late sub at Wycombe yesterday after his latest injury setback. The 23-year-old, who suffered medial ligament damage at the Interwetten Cup in Germany in July, came on in the 88th minute against the Chairboys. "It's great to be back out on the pitch and it would have been nice if we had been able to get the three points," Bishop told the club site. "But it was a better performance than we have had in the last few weeks so I think we'll take it and move on. I was obviously pleased to be involved. "There haven't been any U23 games for me to play in but I was still feeling ready to come back because I've been training for the last four weeks or so and that has all gone well. "My fitness is up there so hopefully I can take the minutes I got against Wycombe into the next block of games. "Wherever it is, and whatever competition, I just need to get minutes to kickstart my season.” Bishop could well make his first start of the season when the Blues face Exeter City at St James' Park in the third round of the Leasing.com Trophy on Saturday. Play Football, Lose Weight

hampstead_blue added 16:43 - Jan 2

King Teddy. 0

clive_baker added 16:53 - Jan 2

Good to see him back. Hopefully he can stay fit and play a big part for us over the next few months. I've always rated him as a good footballer, comfortable on the ball and can create, drop a shoulder, beat a man and unlock something which is what we've lacked. We've got a lot of quality on paper in the middle with Downes / Bishop / Dozzell / Huws. Need to start seeing the best of them all. 0

Lathers added 17:26 - Jan 2

Different class when fit. Having Teddy, Freddie and KVY all back and fit will make a big difference. Add a new centre back and another striker in January and we still might have a chance of making the play-offs this season. 0

BildestonBlue added 17:29 - Jan 2

I hope for his sake as well as ours, he can make an impact between now and the end of the season! He has a natural ability to glide past players in his day, I just hope we can utilise it properly when he’s injury free! 0

