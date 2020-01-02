Blues and Swindon Linked with Halifax Striker
Thursday, 2nd Jan 2020 17:36
Town and Swindon are reported to be among a number of EFL clubs interested in FC Halifax Town striker Liam McAlinden.
The 26-year-old has scored 10 goals in 20 league starts and six sub appearances this season since joining the Vanarama National League side after leaving Cheltenham in the summer.
According to Football Insider, McAlinden’s short-term Shay contract is up this weekend and plenty of EFL clubs - among them the Blues and Robins - have been alerted to his availability on a free transfer.
Cannock-born McAlinden, who won caps at U21 level with both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, started his career at Wolves during which time he had spells on loan at Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and Crawley Town.
In 2016 6ft 1in tall McAlinden moved on to Exeter, then after two years joined Cheltenham. Following stints on loan with Brackley Town and Kidderminster he joined Halifax in the summer.
Town would appear well covered for strikers at present with Freddie Sears having recently returned to the fold after injury, joining fellow senior frontmen James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Will Keane and Jordan Roberts in the squad.
However, it is not impossible that Roberts could move on in January - the 25-year-old has made only one brief League One appearance this season - and that the Blues might look for an additional option up front.
Manager Paul Lambert has said on a number of occasions that Town may have to sell in order to buy during January, and has also admitted that offers can come in which can’t be turned down.
General manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says the Blues want to keep their most talented players but says that there could be scope for wheeling and dealing during the window.
"We want to keep hold of our better players and our younger players as long as possible to try and give us the ability to go to the next level,“ he told the EADT.
"If it's right in a business sense and provides the chance for reinvestment in the future, it's something we will look at. But ideally we would like to keep them at the football club as long as possible."
A month ago TWTD revealed that Fulham have been keeping tabs on Flynn Downes and QPR have been watching Luke Woolfenden.
The Blues are yet to receive any offers for any of their players with the transfer window having opened yesterday.
Photo: TWTD
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
