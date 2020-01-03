Chambo: Wembley Final Would Be Great Day Out for Fans
Friday, 3rd Jan 2020 13:06
Skipper Luke Chambers believes the Blues would take 40,000 to Wembley on what would be a day out for fans to remember if they reach the final of the Leasing.com Trophy.
Town, who are only three games away from reaching Wembley, are in third round action at Exeter on Saturday afternoon.
“We are in the last 16 of the competition so why can’t we win it?” Chambers told the club site.
“The final is at Wembley. I want to play there, who wouldn’t? We are not far away now, let’s go and win it and give the fans something the cheer about.
“I know the league is the priority, we all know that but we are what, three rounds from a cup final at Wembley? Let’s go for it.
“We’d take 40,000 plus to the final if we got there. The fans have been brilliant and it would be great to give them a day out to remember. We have got a way to go but wouldn’t it be great?"
The Blues are yet to appear at the new Wembley with their most recent game the 4-2 play-off final against Barnsley in 2000 before the rebuild.
Prior to that, Town were at Wembley twice in 1978 for the FA Cup final in which they defeated Arsenal 1-0 and the Charity Shield in which they were beaten 5-0 by Nottingham Forest.
Their first game at Wembley was in 1928/29 when they thrashed Ealing 4-0 in a Southern Amateur League fixture during a short spell in which the West London side played home games at the national stadium.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Politics and Ipswich Town by ElephantintheRoom
You might just have noticed that the TWTD Forum is awash with political comment. Annoying for some perhaps, who only want to discuss Norwood’s fitness – but surely no bad thing, given the stark choices facing us at a critical time in the country’s history?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]