Chambo: Wembley Final Would Be Great Day Out for Fans

Friday, 3rd Jan 2020 13:06 Skipper Luke Chambers believes the Blues would take 40,000 to Wembley on what would be a day out for fans to remember if they reach the final of the Leasing.com Trophy. Town, who are only three games away from reaching Wembley, are in third round action at Exeter on Saturday afternoon. “We are in the last 16 of the competition so why can’t we win it?” Chambers told the club site. “The final is at Wembley. I want to play there, who wouldn’t? We are not far away now, let’s go and win it and give the fans something the cheer about. “I know the league is the priority, we all know that but we are what, three rounds from a cup final at Wembley? Let’s go for it. “We’d take 40,000 plus to the final if we got there. The fans have been brilliant and it would be great to give them a day out to remember. We have got a way to go but wouldn’t it be great?" The Blues are yet to appear at the new Wembley with their most recent game the 4-2 play-off final against Barnsley in 2000 before the rebuild. Prior to that, Town were at Wembley twice in 1978 for the FA Cup final in which they defeated Arsenal 1-0 and the Charity Shield in which they were beaten 5-0 by Nottingham Forest. Their first game at Wembley was in 1928/29 when they thrashed Ealing 4-0 in a Southern Amateur League fixture during a short spell in which the West London side played home games at the national stadium. Play Football, Lose Weight

ArnieM added 13:11 - Jan 3

Talking about Wembley appearance already? ......cue Cup exit Saturday then, it always happens doesn’t it! 🙄 1

CavendishBlue added 13:15 - Jan 3

TOP STATO.



Where did you dig that Ealing 4-0 fact out of!!!! 1

ITFCsince73 added 13:15 - Jan 3

Has it taken near on 8 yrs for you to realise this Chambo....

The last 7 days have almost felt like a fresh start for us.

Lambo commiting long term etc.

A change in team captaincy is all that is now required to really push on.

Please do the decent thing and step aside.

Please for the love of god, the team is crying out for new team leadership. 1

