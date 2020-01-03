O'Neill: No Indication From Everton on Garbutt Future

Friday, 3rd Jan 2020 14:49 Blues general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill says Everton have given no indication whether they would be prepared to allow Luke Garbutt to move on a permanent basis in January. The 26-year-old has made a big impression since joining the Blues on loan in August, scoring six goals and also having a hand in several other goals either directly or indirectly from his set pieces, most notably James Norwood’s goal at Wycombe on Monday. Manager Paul Lambert recently said O’Neill was speaking to Everton about Garbutt’s future, however, there currently appears to be little progress on that front. “I think Luke’s done very well. He’s been great for us in that position. He’s added goals to his game, he’s added assists, even today as you will have seen,” O’Neill told BBC Radio Suffolk after the game at Wycombe. “He’s a player for us that has done very well and someone we would like to have in the future but there are a lot of things that go in that. “He’s with a Premier League club at the moment and we have to respect that and we’ll have conversations later on.” O’Neill says Everton have given no indication that they would be prepared to allow Garbutt, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to move on at the present time - “No, nothing at the moment” - but he believes the player himself would be interested. “Just from conversations we’ve had, I think he’s enjoying his football, he’s having a run of games,” he said. “I think he’s enjoying the challenge, but as per the last eight or 10 games one or two of them they could have improved and played a bit better and we’re aware of that and he’s aware of that and he was part of that conversation when Paul said at Lincoln when the door was shut there were conversations had. “It’s healthy for the team to address that and put a better performance in like they did today.” Asked about potentially joining the Blues on a permanent basis in October, Garbutt said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here and I’m settled in here. The lads are brilliant, the fans are top drawer and playing in front of 20,000 people is what I want to be doing. As long as we keep doing well I don’t see why not. “But I’ll leave all that to my agent and the powers that be at this football club. At the moment I’m just focusing on each game as it comes and trying to perform to the best I can. “If we’re promoted, Championship football would be a pull. That’s where this club should be, at the very minimum. “I eventually want to settle down somewhere, at a club where I feel I belong and where I’ve got a home and can push on with my career. I want to settle down, perform and all that type of thing." Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ITFCsince73 added 14:57 - Jan 3

Luke is on a Premiership contract, I fear his next port of call will be to a big championship club.

A club who wont flinch at giving him a 3 year contract and 20k a week. That's the sort of contract he will demand being a free transfer.

And no shortage of takers. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments