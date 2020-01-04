Crump: Portsmouth Cup Tie is a Huge Match For Us

Saturday, 4th Jan 2020 10:07 Ahead of Sunday’s Women's FA Cup third round tie against Portsmouth at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe, Asif Burhan caught up with skipper Amanda Crump. It's a decade since Ipswich Town men's team reached the fourth round of the FA Cup but their women's team may achieve that feat for the first time in their history should they defeat Portsmouth of the FA Women's National Premier League - a level above the Blues - on Sunday. Top of the FA Women's National League South East Division, Ipswich have won eight consecutive league games and come through four FA Cup ties to reach the third round for the second time in three seasons. One more win and Ipswich will be in Monday's fourth round draw alongside WSL giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Cup holders Manchester City. Captain Amanda Crump, who has been with the Suffolk club since joining them in 2000 as a 10-year-old, feels it will be the biggest game of her career. "It's a huge match for us as a club to see if we can compete with these teams in the league above because essentially that's where we want to progress to in the future.” Mid-table last season, Crump puts the team's improvement down to new coach Joe Sheenan and the integration of several players from the regional Centre of Excellence. Seventeen-year-old defender Paige Peake is one who has come though the ranks to represent England at U15 and U18 level. Crump has witnessed her progression first hand. "I remember coaching her when she was 10 years old, the quality that she shows is absolutely amazing. There's a few other young ones that also have great ability and are part of the England set-up. "There's great ability coming through the squad and it's a pleasure to play alongside them.” With crowds of 761 and 667 for their two East Anglian derbies with Norwich this season, Ipswich claim to have the highest attendance figures in the women's fourth tier thanks in no small part to the formation of a new supporters group Tractor Girls on Tour. Set up in September, TGOT already have over 1,300 social media followers and a growing line of merchandise.

Champagne bottle presented by Joe Sheehan and Felixstowe & Walton United chairman Andy Wilding "It's been a great boost,” admitted Crump. "The Women's World Cup has influenced a few younger people to come and watch us. At the Norwich game, we had over 700 people watching which was an incredible atmosphere for us and it was great to play in." The inclement weather over December means it is nearly a month since the Tractor Girls have played a competitive match and Crump admits it has been frustrating. "We had a couple of cancellations before Christmas. All the players have had a programme to keep themselves fit, myself included, have been going to the gym and training. “I think having that break might be a good thing because the academy players were playing twice a week. It's probably done them a little bit of good to have a little bit of rest as well." In 2016, Crump took a season out of the game to have her daughter Lily-Ella but she had no doubts she would return to lead her side. "When I first fell pregnant, I always knew that I wanted to return to football because I missed it so much. “It is tough sometimes trying to juggle being a mum and working and doing the hobby that you love. I think it's a great inspiration seeing some of the England players who have got children and seeing them with their kids on the pitch. I knew that was what I wanted.” In October, Crump made her 200th appearance for the club in the FA Cup and was subsequently presented with a commemorative shirt in front of over 20,000 fans at half time of the men's match against Rotherham.

200 shirt presented by manager Joe Sheehan "It was an absolute honour,” she said. “It's a club that I've grown up being a part of. I couldn't see myself playing anywhere else. I love the set-up and I like the vision of where the club wants to be.” For Crump, Sunday's tie against Portsmouth will bring back memories of their previous FA Cup match at this stage at home to another third tier side, Charlton Athletic, in 2018. After taking the game in Felixstowe to extra-time, the Tractor Girls succumbed to three extra-time goals. She recalls: "It was a high-tempo game, they were top of their league at the time. I thought we competed well with them and we managed to keep them at bay, just losing it in extra-time, which was very frustrating. Hopefully we can put that right this weekend." Ipswich Town Women face Portsmouth at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe at 1pm on Sunday. Admission for Ipswich Town season ticket holders is free, while adults are admitted for £3, concessions for £1 and U16s can get in free. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photos: Ross Halls/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments