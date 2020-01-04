First Life's a Pitch of 2020

Saturday, 4th Jan 2020 11:28 The first Life’s a Pitch of 2020 is live on BBC Radio Suffolk between 12 noon and 2pm when host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham, who will be at St James’ Park ahead of this afternoon’s Leasing.com Trophy tie against Exeter City. Will the Blues finally get back to winning ways against the Grecians? Should Town have given Paul Lambert a lengthy new contract? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments