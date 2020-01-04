Bishop and Sears Start at Exeter

Saturday, 4th Jan 2020 14:31 Teddy Bishop and Freddie Sears both make their first starts of the season as the Blues face Exeter at St James’ Park in the Leasing.com Trophy third round. The returning duo are set to play off lone central striker Will Keane with Cole Skuse and Andre Dozzell in the centre of the midfield. Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden - two of only three players who started at Wycombe on Wednesday - are the back three with Myles Kenlock and Gwion Edwards - the other - the wing-backs. Tomas Holy is back in goal. Exeter make 10 changes from the team which won 1-0 at Forest Green Rovers on New Year’s Day with former Blues midfielder Lee Martin on the bench. The Grecians were forced into a late change of keeper after Lewis Ward picked up an injury in the warm-up. Sub Jonny Maxted started with youngster Jack Arthur on the bench. Exeter: Maxted, Dyer, Warren, Hartridge, Richardson, Taylor (c), Atangana, Jay, Randall, Ajose, Seymour. Subs: Arthur, Martin, Bowman, Collins, Kite, Chrisene, Dean. Town: Holy, Woolfenden, Nsiala, Wilson, Edwards, Skuse (c), Dozzell, Kenlock, Bishop, Sears, Keane. Subs: Norris, Jackson, Norwood, Judge, El Mizouni, Garbutt, Dobra. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedford). Play Football, Lose Weight

ITFCsince73 added 14:45 - Jan 4

Hopefully both playing central. 0

Edmundo added 14:51 - Jan 4

I make it a 4-4-2 as well. Hopefully Freddie's in the goals... 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:52 - Jan 4

Keane target man and Sears free to run off as he sees fit, and Bish connecting the Def and Def Mids with attack. If so then this might actually, finally, be a workable shape to take forward ! Of course neither of the wing backs are wing backs.....but you can't have everything, and for time being I would prefer slightly more defensive wing backs anyway. We should still have enough, surely ?! 0

Edmundo added 14:52 - Jan 4

3-5-2 rather 0

barryblue added 15:01 - Jan 4

dont like the look of midfield, no legs, good to see dobra in squad , think we will need his legs by half time, like the keane and sears partnership, but dont trust lambert not to cock this up 0

jas0999 added 15:18 - Jan 4

No excuses today. This team more than good enough to beat Exeter and we really do need to start winning games! 0

