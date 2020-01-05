Posh Could Eye Blues Striker Jackson Claim
Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 10:27
Town striker Kayden Jackson reportedly could become a target of Peterborough United this month.
According to The Sun on Sunday, Posh “will keep tabs on” Jackson as a potential replacement for frontman Ivan Toney if the 15-goal League One top scorer moves on in January.
Toney is believed to be interesting a number of clubs from higher divisions, including Bournemouth, Burnley, Derby County, Bristol City and Middlesbrough, but with owner Darragh MacAnthony having put a £13 million price tag on his head and having said he is confident of keeping hold of him during this transfer window.
Peterborough came very close to signing Jackson, who has scored seven times for the Blues this season, before he instead opted to move to Portman Road from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018.
Even if Posh were to show interest, it would be a huge surprise if Town were willing to sell Jackson, who is contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year, given his importance to the side this season.
Earlier in the week, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said that the Blues want to keep their most talented players but added that there could be some scope for wheeling and dealing during the window.
"We want to keep hold of our better players and our younger players as long as possible to try and give us the ability to go to the next level,“ he told BBC Radio Suffolk when asked about manager Paul Lambert's recent comments about perhaps having to sell in order to add to his squad.
"If it's right in a business sense and provides the chance for reinvestment in the future, it's something we will look at, but ideally we would like to keep them at the football club as long as possible."
Photo: TWTD
