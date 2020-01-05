Posh Could Eye Blues Striker Jackson Claim

Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 10:27 Town striker Kayden Jackson reportedly could become a target of Peterborough United this month. According to The Sun on Sunday, Posh “will keep tabs on” Jackson as a potential replacement for frontman Ivan Toney if the 15-goal League One top scorer moves on in January. Toney is believed to be interesting a number of clubs from higher divisions, including Bournemouth, Burnley, Derby County, Bristol City and Middlesbrough, but with owner Darragh MacAnthony having put a £13 million price tag on his head and having said he is confident of keeping hold of him during this transfer window. Peterborough came very close to signing Jackson, who has scored seven times for the Blues this season, before he instead opted to move to Portman Road from Accrington Stanley for £1.6 million in the summer of 2018. Even if Posh were to show interest, it would be a huge surprise if Town were willing to sell Jackson, who is contracted until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further year, given his importance to the side this season. Earlier in the week, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said that the Blues want to keep their most talented players but added that there could be some scope for wheeling and dealing during the window. "We want to keep hold of our better players and our younger players as long as possible to try and give us the ability to go to the next level,“ he told BBC Radio Suffolk when asked about manager Paul Lambert's recent comments about perhaps having to sell in order to add to his squad. "If it's right in a business sense and provides the chance for reinvestment in the future, it's something we will look at, but ideally we would like to keep them at the football club as long as possible." Play Football, Lose Weight

itfcjoe added 10:32 - Jan 5

Would be ridiculous to sell Jackson, been our best striker this season and starting to come good - guess it’s just paper talk 2

lukefeveyear added 10:34 - Jan 5

They think Jackson’s good, I say catfish them in a swap deal with Marcus Maddison or Mo Eisa. 0

jas0999 added 10:40 - Jan 5

If a good offer comes in, the likelihood is he will be sold, with very little of the funds received being reinvested into a replacement. If anything, we will sign a much cheaper alternative who isn’t as good. It’s been the story under Evans ownership for quite some time and won’t change. 0

shefki86 added 10:51 - Jan 5

Still can’t believe he cost £1.6 mil. Starting to come good but I fear if Peterborough match that he’ll be gone 1

tractorollson added 10:52 - Jan 5

If we can re use the money sell him, but we wont 0

Dolphinblue added 10:55 - Jan 5

Like Jackson alot...do not sell!!!! 1

MickMillsTash added 10:59 - Jan 5

Not sure we are getting the best out of him - but he has been an improved player recently without really having any shots - I did not go yesterday

He certainly is starting to make better runs - seems better on the ball than before - some dangerous crosses, maybe with Bishop or Dozzell in the side he will get some better passes to run on to. 1

cat added 11:02 - Jan 5

Jackson’s a grafter and showed earlier in the season that he knows where the goal is. Like most our players Lambert ain’t getting the best out of them 0

strikalite added 11:05 - Jan 5

Think he'd do well at Posh with better supply, they are so good at finding replacements whilst selling on big players, we'd sell for £3m even knowing Posh are getting £13m(heard that figure up here a while ago now)and then panic about trying to replace him no doubt..



Toney gets so many chances per game, well five or six, Jackson probably gets two or three... 0

