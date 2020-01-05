Bishop: We Didn't Deserve to Lose on Second-Half Display

Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 15:53 Midfielder Teddy Bishop felt Town’s second-half performance at Exeter deserved better than the 2-1 defeat courtesy of ex-Blue Lee Martin’s injury-time goal which saw his side exit the Leasing.com Trophy at the third round stage. The 23-year-old, who was making his first start of the season, admits Town are in need of a victory when Accrington Stanley visit next weekend to end a run of 12 games without a win over 90 minutes, with five of the last seven having ended in defeat. “I thought on our second-half performance we definitely didn’t deserve to lose, definitely not,” he said. “To lose it with that goal at the end there, it’s gutting really. “We missed a few chances but I think that’s been the story of the last couple of months, we need to get back to being clinical like we were at the start of the season and start winning games again.” Bishop admitted it was a chance to reach a Wembley final missed with the Blues one of only 10 current EFL clubs not to have played at the new stadium. “The manager said right from the start that we want to go to Wembley, we want to win this competition,” he said. “We felt like it was a really good opportunity and we’ve showed in the teams that we’ve played. It is very disappointing but now we have to concentrate on the league.” Not all fans are disappointed to see the Blues out of the competition but Bishop says the players certainly don’t feel that way. “Definitely not, we want to win every game we play in,” he insisted. “We wanted to win today and we wanted to win this competition. “It is flat [in the dressing room] but there are characters in there that will pick it up, we’ll have a good week’s training and we’ll go again at the weekend.” Bishop admits that the Blues are very much in need of a victory when Accrington Stanley visit Portman Road next Saturday. “We do need a win,” he said. “I thought the performance at Wycombe was better than it had been before and we were unlucky not to get the win. We’ll go out on Saturday and try and get the three points, like we always do.” He says promotion remains the target, despite the recent run which has seen the Blues drop to fourth. “The aim is to win the league, it hasn’t changed, and we can still do that," he insisted. "We’ve got the squad to do that, so that’s our aim.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



budgieplucker added 16:14 - Jan 5

Sorry Teddy, I am a massive fan of you but if we are wasteful with chances and then let the opposition score two scrappy goals not picking up the opposition forwards then we definitely deserved to loose.



That’s a hard fact, the sooner the players realise this and take responsibility for the result then the team will develop an excuse mentality. 1

TractorRoyNo1 added 16:42 - Jan 5

Silly boy, you don't deserve anything in football you EARN it by scoring more than the opposition - shhimmple 0

blueboy1981 added 16:43 - Jan 5

One thing we don’t lack at the Club is - talkers - far less of that, and more action in the way of results would be much better received. 0

JimInGreensboro added 16:49 - Jan 5

Stay healthy, Bish. By the way, I believe we're in fifth, not fourth. 0

whosroundisitanyway added 17:09 - Jan 5

Phil

One of only 10 EFL clubs not to have played at the new Wembley?

Have I missed something?? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments