Tractor Girls Beat Portsmouth to Reach FA Cup Fourth Round

Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 16:29 Ipswich Town Women reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time after beating Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon. Paige Peake’s 38th minute freekick saw the Tractor Girls to victory over Pompey, who play in the FA Women's National Premier League, a level above the Blues, who currently lead the FA Women's National League South East Division. Town came close to adding to their lead with sub Maddie Biggs having an effort cleared off the line in the second half having rounded the keeper. The Blues will find out their opponents in round four on Monday when the draw is made live on TalkSport2 at 5pm. Town will be ball number 28. Fourth round ties will be played on Sunday 26th January. Town: Runnacles, Wilson, Egan, Thomas (Cossey 89), Crump (c), King (Biggs 58), Cooper, Lafayette, Grey, Peake, Peskett. Unused: Williamson, Pannifer, Hubbard, Rossiter, Sutherland. Att: 368. Play Football, Lose Weight

blueboy1981 added 16:46 - Jan 5

Well Done Ladies - at least you can show us how it’s done.

1

hoppy added 16:48 - Jan 5

Well done ladies!

Good to know at least one Town team can win games at the moment! 0

budgieplucker added 16:51 - Jan 5

Really disappointed I wasn’t able to make it today, but very well done girls - hopefully we will get one of the big teams in the next round. 0

Edmundo added 16:54 - Jan 5

A big team at home in R4 and maybe Portman Road? 0

