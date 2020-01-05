Tractor Girls Beat Portsmouth to Reach FA Cup Fourth Round
Sunday, 5th Jan 2020 16:29
Ipswich Town Women reached the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time after beating Portsmouth 1-0 at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon.
Paige Peake’s 38th minute freekick saw the Tractor Girls to victory over Pompey, who play in the FA Women's National Premier League, a level above the Blues, who currently lead the FA Women's National League South East Division.
Town came close to adding to their lead with sub Maddie Biggs having an effort cleared off the line in the second half having rounded the keeper.
The Blues will find out their opponents in round four on Monday when the draw is made live on TalkSport2 at 5pm. Town will be ball number 28. Fourth round ties will be played on Sunday 26th January.
Town: Runnacles, Wilson, Egan, Thomas (Cossey 89), Crump (c), King (Biggs 58), Cooper, Lafayette, Grey, Peake, Peskett. Unused: Williamson, Pannifer, Hubbard, Rossiter, Sutherland. Att: 368.
Photo: Action Images
