Morris and Andoh in U23s Against Charlton

Monday, 6th Jan 2020 11:31 Striker Ben Morris and new signing Levi Andoh are both set to start for the U23s against Charlton at Princes Park, Dartford this afternoon (KO 1pm). Morris is continuing his comeback from his ACL injury, while right-back Andoh will be making his first appearance in a Town shirt since signing the 18-month deal he was offered following a trial earlier in the season. Town are currently eighth in the Professional Development League Two South table with the Addicks third. U23s: Przybek, Cotter, Andoh, Ndaba (c), O'Reilly, Dobra, McGavin, Hughes, El Mizouni, Morris, K Brown. Subs: Bort, Fehrenbach, Foudil, Gibbs. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments