Downes Taking No Notice of Speculation

Tuesday, 7th Jan 2020 11:59 Midfielder Flynn Downes says he doesn’t take much notice of reports that clubs from higher divisions are showing interest in him. TWTD revealed a month ago that Championship Fulham have regularly watched the 20-year-old this season, while Premier League West Ham, the club Brentwood-born academy product supports, are also reported to have been keeping tabs. “I’ve heard the stuff that’s been mentioned but I don’t really take any notice of it,” Downes told the club site. “Speculation is all part of the game and while it’s nice to hear and gives the confidence a bit of a boost, I don’t take much interest in it. “One day I’d love to play in the Premier League but every player will tell you that. It’s been my dream since I was a kid but I’m not getting ahead of myself. “The only thing that I’m concerned about now is getting back to winning ways here and helping the boys get promoted." Downes is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season. Play Football, Lose Weight

IPSWICHMOUSE added 12:37 - Jan 7

Any one can plainly see he has the necessary components of being a Prem player...He will be off for hopefully a good sum....Will be missed though.......COYB...ITID

runningout added 12:57 - Jan 7

Good luck to Flynn 0

Dolphinblue added 13:07 - Jan 7

You will play in the Prem with itfc in two seasons time....Coyb 0

