Blues and Hatters Linked With Newcastle Full-Back

Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 00:29 Town and Luton are reported to be among a number of EFL clubs eyeing Newcastle United right-back Jamie Sterry. According to the Newcastle Chronicle, the Hatters have been offered Sterry during this window, presumably on loan, while Town are said to have looked at the 24-year-old. Newcastle-born Sterry is out of contract this summer and has not been given a squad number this season, although he has appeared for the Magpies’ U21s in the Leasing.com Trophy. Overall, he has made five cup starts and three Premier League sub appearances for his parent club. In 2016/17 Sterry had a spell on loan at Coventry City, making 20 starts and scoring one goal, and spent time with Crewe Alexandra in the second half of the following two seasons but played only a handful of games. A Town move for a right-sided full-back on loan during January wouldn’t be a big surprise with Kane Vincent-Young out until late February having undergone adductor tendon surgery in November and Janoi Donacien currently the only fit senior out-and-out right-back. Play Football, Lose Weight

