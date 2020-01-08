Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Folami on Bench for Australia U23s
Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 09:25

Blues striker Ben Folami has been named among the subs as Australia’s U23s face Iraq in their opening group game at the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand this morning.

Following today’s match, the Olyroos take on the hosts on the Saturday before completing their group matches against Bahrain next Tuesday.

Folami, 20, has previously won two caps at U23 level. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Play Football, Lose Weight
Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.
Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020