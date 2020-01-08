Folami on Bench for Australia U23s

Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 09:25 Blues striker Ben Folami has been named among the subs as Australia’s U23s face Iraq in their opening group game at the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand this morning. Following today’s match, the Olyroos take on the hosts on the Saturday before completing their group matches against Bahrain next Tuesday. Folami, 20, has previously won two caps at U23 level. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Matchday 1️⃣. Let’s go 🙌🏽 @Socceroos

#RoadtoTokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/fgHzBuh1ik — Ben Folami (@Benfolami9) January 8, 2020

