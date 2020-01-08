Judge: Form Will Turn Soon
Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 10:12
Midfielder Alan Judge is confident Town’s form will turn soon with the performance in the 1-1 draw away against leaders Wycombe on New Year’s Day something to build on.
The Blues are without a victory over 90 minutes in 12 games in all competitions, while their winless run in League One is eight - five draws and three defeats. Town, who last won in the league at Rochdale on November 5th, are down to fifth in the table.
"You’re always going to get hit with challenges. That’s what football is - ups and downs," the Irish international told iFollow Ipswich.
"There was a bit of improvement last week at Wycombe, hopefully it’s something to build on.
"We have to keep going. I’ve been at clubs where I’ve had this before and the only way you get over it is by working hard. On Saturday [when Accrington Stanley visit Portman Road], hopefully we’ll be able to turn it around.
"We’re still fifth. There’s plenty to play for. I’d rather have the blip now than March or April. Obviously it’s a longer blip than we would’ve liked. I believe it will turn soon."
Photo: TWTD
