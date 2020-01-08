Bart Set to Stay at Millwall

Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 14:30 Town reportedly can no longer recall Bartosz Bialkowski from his loan at Millwall during the January transfer window. TWTD revealed earlier in the week that Cardiff and Blackburn were keen on signing the 32-year-old on a permanent basis during this window but, according to the London News Online, under the season-long loan deal agreed in the summer the Blues had only a limited period in which they could recall the Polish international in January with the cut-off date having passed earlier in the week. That being the case, Bialkowski will now remain with the Lions, with whom he has been a big success in first half of the campaign, for the rest of the season with the former Southampton and Notts County man’s long-term future set to be looked at in the summer. Cardiff, who are managed by ex-Millwall boss Neil Harris, were eyeing a move for Bialkowski as West Ham were keen on their keeper Neil Etheridge, however, the Hammers have subsequently agreed to re-sign Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BigAlsMate added 14:40 - Jan 8

In my opinion I don't think we will see him playing for Town again, so if Millwall can afford do a deal this window if possible or sell to the highest bidder in the summer, then move on

0

ThatMuhrenCross added 14:50 - Jan 8

I'd like to think that if we did get promoted he'd still have a future here. Him and Holy competing for the jersey would be a very strong goalkeeping department in my opinion. 2

ScottCandage added 15:07 - Jan 8

Let's mark this one down as a failure. The recall period should have ended with the transfer window, and not before. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments