Beattie Statue Receives Planning Permission

Wednesday, 8th Jan 2020 21:06

The statue of Blues legend Kevin Beattie was approved by Ipswich Borough Council’s Planning and Development Control Committee earlier today.

The committee voted in favour of the siting of the statue of Beattie, who died in September 2018 aged 64, on the corner of Portman Road and the entrance to the car park, diagonally opposite Planet Blue.

In granting permission, the committee said in conclusion: “The proposal is considered to enhance the public realm and would not result in unacceptable impacts on the visual amenity of the area, including any detrimental impact upon the character of the wider area.”

Led by the EADT and Ipswich Star in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD, The Beat Goes On campaign was launched on December 18th 2018 on what would have been Beattie’s 65th birthday.

Town season ticket-holder Sean Hedges-Quinn, also known as Coach, has begun work on the statue with the campaign having hit its target total in August.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight.

Images: Action Images/IBC