Talks on Nsiala's Bolton Move Ongoing

Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 11:01 TWTD understands talks are continuing regarding central defender Toto Nsiala’s proposed move to Bolton Wanderers. TWTD revealed yesterday that Bolton are targeting the 27-year-old with discussions ongoing regarding the deal which we understand could initially be a loan with a view to a longer-term switch in the summer, a move which would appear to suit all parties. According to the Bolton News, Trotters boss Keith Hill is looking to add a centre-half or perhaps two prior to lunchtime on Friday, the cut-off point to be able to play in Saturday’s local derby at Rochdale. Bolton are also said to be interested in Hibernian centre-back Adam Jackson. Nsiala has had a frustrating season up to now having been in and out of the Town side in recent weeks after recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in pre-season. The Kinshasa-born DR Congo international, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Blues from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018 in a double deal with Jon Nolan, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road. In total Nsiala, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, has made 28 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once. If Nsiala’s departure for the Trotters is confirmed, it is likely to lead to further speculation that the Blues could look to re-sign former central defender Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train with the U23s at Playford Road having left the Colorado Rapids during the MLS close season. Meanwhile, Town are reported to be among several EFL sides to have watched AFC Fylde striker Danny Rowe in action recently. According to social media rumour Blues boss Paul Lambert was at the Sheffield United-AFC Fylde FA Cup tie at the weekend. Earlier this week, Rowe, 29, not to be confused with the Town winger of the same name, asked for a transfer from the Vanarama National League side with his contract up in the summer. Town are not expected to make many signings during January with a striker with no EFL experience who would cost a fee appearing an unlikely addition. Play Football, Lose Weight

ShropshireBluenago09 added 11:12 - Jan 9

Real shame this. Great bloke. He was awesome for Shrewsbury and I hoped he would kick on with town, but not been good enough unfortunately.

Guessing he had a word with Josh Emmanuel to force a move. 0

