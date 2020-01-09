Lankester Targeting Return Before End of Season

Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 12:59 Blues forward Jack Lankester is targeting a return to the first-team before the end of the season. The 19-year-old underwent surgery for a second stress fracture in his back in August and hasn’t featured since the pre-season tour of Germany. “I’m doing alright now,” Lankester told the club site. “I’ve had a couple of little setbacks along the way which happens but I think I’m past that now and on the final bit of my recovery. “I’m looking to get back on the grass and step up my rehab around March and push on from there and hopefully play some games before the end of the season. That’s my target and it would be great if it happens. “It’s been really tough being on the sidelines and seeing the lads going out to train every day. “I haven’t really played in a year and sometimes it can be quite dark at times and you feel on your own but the support I’ve had around me at the club, with the players and staff is amazing and that has made it easier.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Werner Scholz



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 13:10 - Jan 9

See you fit and raring to go next season Jack 👍 2

herfie added 13:19 - Jan 9

Keep your chin up, Jack - stick with the work to regain full fitness. Supporters are with you, and will be ready to welcome you back in competitive action. Hopefully the light at the end of a long tunnel’s getting a bit brighter. 2

Chrisd added 13:36 - Jan 9

Terrific news, still very much one of our brightest prospects, but I wouldn't rush JL back, although no doubt he wants to return asap. Write-off this season and aim for a full return in pre-season. 1

billlm added 13:56 - Jan 9

I'd set your target for next season, don't rush, get yourself 200% for pre season, 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments