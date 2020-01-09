Lankester Targeting Return Before End of Season
Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 12:59
Blues forward Jack Lankester is targeting a return to the first-team before the end of the season.
The 19-year-old underwent surgery for a second stress fracture in his back in August and hasn’t featured since the pre-season tour of Germany.
“I’m doing alright now,” Lankester told the club site. “I’ve had a couple of little setbacks along the way which happens but I think I’m past that now and on the final bit of my recovery.
“I’m looking to get back on the grass and step up my rehab around March and push on from there and hopefully play some games before the end of the season. That’s my target and it would be great if it happens.
“It’s been really tough being on the sidelines and seeing the lads going out to train every day.
“I haven’t really played in a year and sometimes it can be quite dark at times and you feel on your own but the support I’ve had around me at the club, with the players and staff is amazing and that has made it easier.”
Photo: Werner Scholz
