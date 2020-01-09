Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Brown Joins Leiston on Loan
Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 22:02

Young Blues striker Zak Brown has has signed on loan with BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston.

Brown, 17, who signed a two-year pro contract last July with the club having an option for a further season, joins fellow development squad member Ryley Scott at Victory Road.

Elsewhere, ex-Blues striker Billy Clarke, 32, has joined Grimsby Town on a deal to the end of the season after leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Clarke is reunited with his former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway with the Mariners.

