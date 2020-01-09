Brown Joins Leiston on Loan

Thursday, 9th Jan 2020 22:02 Young Blues striker Zak Brown has has signed on loan with BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston. Brown, 17, who signed a two-year pro contract last July with the club having an option for a further season, joins fellow development squad member Ryley Scott at Victory Road. Welcome to @leistonfc Zac Brown, Very happy to have another young @IpswichTown prospect join our club, along with Ryley Scott we hope you enjoy your time with us, #🔵⚪️⚽️— Glen Driver (@drivers39) January 9, 2020 Elsewhere, ex-Blues striker Billy Clarke, 32, has joined Grimsby Town on a deal to the end of the season after leaving Plymouth Argyle. Clarke is reunited with his former Blackpool boss Ian Holloway with the Mariners. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



