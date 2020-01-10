Folami Could Win Cap

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 07:39 Blues striker Ben Folami will be hoping to win his third cap for Australia’s U23s when the Olyroos take on hosts Thailand in their second game at the AFC U23 Championship this afternoon. Folami, 20, was an unused sub as the Australian youngsters drew 1-1 with Iraq in their opening group match on Wednesday. Thailand lead the group having thrashed Bahrain 5-0 in their first fixture. Following today’s match, the Olyroos face Bahrain in their final group match next Tuesday. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Play Football, Lose Weight

