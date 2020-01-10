Blues Eyeing Everton Youngster as Nsiala's Replacement

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 11:40 Everton youngster Lewis Gibson is a leading contender to join the Blues on loan as Toto Nsiala’s replacement for the second half of the season. According to the EADT, the Blues are close to signing the 19-year-old centre-half, however, we understand a deal is still some way from being concluded but with the former Newcastle scholar high up on Paul Lambert’s list of potential centre-half signings. Nsiala is expected to complete his loan move to Bolton prior to the 12 noon deadline which would allow him to play for the Trotters in tomorrow’s derby against Rochdale, however, the Blues won’t have his replacement in place for this weekend. Gibson joined the Toffeemen from the Magpies in the summer of 2017 for a reported £990,000 potentially rising to £6 million, the left-sided defender having turned down Spurs, Man City and Southampton and others to make the move to Goodison Park. The England U17, U18 and U20 international, who can also operate at left-back, is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and a move to Town would be his first loan spell. Speaking at this morning’s press conference, Lambert confirmed he would be bringing someone in to replace Nsiala. “We’re trying to look at something at the minute to see if something can happen and if we can do that then great,” he said. “But as I said before, it’s difficult because if you don’t have the finances to go out do major things, but we’ll try and do little things.” Lambert again ruled out a return for Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train with the Blues’ U23s having left the Colorado Rapids late last year. “Tommy’s got his own career in the States and whatever he had here, you can’t keep revisiting that,” he said. “It’s crazy because you’ve got to move on. “The lad did great here, absolutely terrific, but you’ve got to move on. It’s football, football doesn’t wait for anybody.” Play Football, Lose Weight

TractorRoyNo1 added 11:48 - Jan 10

Tommy Smith no1, Tommy Smith no2, Tommy Smith no3, Tommy Smith no4.... open your mind Lambo 0

