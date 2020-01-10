Lambert: Town and Millwall Talking About Permanent Bialkowski Switch
Friday, 10th Jan 2020 12:18
Blues boss Paul Lambert says Town and Millwall are in talks regarding Bartosz Bialkowski joining the Lions on a permanent basis.
Bialkowski moved to Millwall in the summer on a season-long loan and has enjoyed a hugely impressive first half of the season.
“I think the two clubs are talking,” Lambert said. “I said this before, I don’t think you’ll get the money that was bandied about here a few years ago for him.
“I spoke to Bart the other day, he came in and had a little visit which was nice. I think the two clubs are talking to see what can be done.”
TWTD revealed earlier in the week that Cardiff and Blackburn were keen on signing the 32-year-old on a permanent basis during this window but it’s understood that under the deal agreed in the summer the Blues had only a limited period in which they could recall the Polish international in January in order to sell him elsewhere with the cut-off date having passed earlier in the week.
Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on a season-long loan in July after a permanent £900,000 move broke down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical.
Photo: TWTD
