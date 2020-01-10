Lambert: Town and Millwall Talking About Permanent Bialkowski Switch

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 12:18 Blues boss Paul Lambert says Town and Millwall are in talks regarding Bartosz Bialkowski joining the Lions on a permanent basis. Bialkowski moved to Millwall in the summer on a season-long loan and has enjoyed a hugely impressive first half of the season. “I think the two clubs are talking,” Lambert said. “I said this before, I don’t think you’ll get the money that was bandied about here a few years ago for him. “I spoke to Bart the other day, he came in and had a little visit which was nice. I think the two clubs are talking to see what can be done.” TWTD revealed earlier in the week that Cardiff and Blackburn were keen on signing the 32-year-old on a permanent basis during this window but it’s understood that under the deal agreed in the summer the Blues had only a limited period in which they could recall the Polish international in January in order to sell him elsewhere with the cut-off date having passed earlier in the week. Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on a season-long loan in July after a permanent £900,000 move broke down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BryanPlug added 12:19 - Jan 10

Why do we always seem to get shafted in transfer dealings? 2

hoppy added 12:26 - Jan 10

This should now be shelved until the summer, in my opinion. If Millwall want to do a deal now, then it should be at a vastly increased figure than had been agreed last summer, based on his performances this season, and the fact there is interest from other parties.

If they're not allowed to get involved in bidding, then Millwall should stump up an extra premium for the privilege, otherwise we're best off leaving it until the summer when it can be an open auction for any interested clubs. 2

BurleysGloryDays added 12:55 - Jan 10

Bart's a good guy. He's had a better time at Millwall than with us last season, when he was disastrous - but for Millwall he's still made some howlers in the last couple of months.



He's not getting younger.



I certainly don't want us taken advantage of, but if anything thinks thats likely, then they're not listening to or respecting Lambo nearly enough. We can, perhaps should, cash in now, and potentially bring in some brass to get some decent loans, even a signing. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments