Rochdale MIdfielder Linked

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 14:17 Town, Sunderland, Blackburn and Portsmouth are all reported to be weighing-up a move for Rochdale midfielder Ollie Rathbone during January. According to Football Insider, Dale are anticipating bids for the 23-year-old former Manchester United trainee, who has become a linchpin of their midfield since his move from Old Trafford in 2016. Rathbone is contracted until 2022 and is likely to cost the sort of fee that manager Paul Lambert has suggested would be beyond the Blues at the present time unless a sale was made, while central midfield would appear an area of the squad which is well covered. Play Football, Lose Weight

MaySixth added 14:33 - Jan 10

Won't happen, don't need him anyway.



Football Insider

