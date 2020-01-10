Boots2Africa Donation Event Ahead of Accrington Match

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 14:35 Boots2Africa will be back in the FanZone at Portman Road on Saturday ahead of the game against Accrington Stanley for one of their preloved football boot donation events. “Now just over 14,000 pairs of boots and 35,000 other items of kit have been donated and then delivered to 38 benefactor organisations in 18 countries, including Tibet,” co-founder Iain Finch told TWTD. If you can’t make it Saturday, Town SLO Liz Edwards will have a bootbin available in the FanZone at every home match of the season.



Email Boots2Africa via info@boots2Africa.co.uk if you'd like to get involved in collections or donations, their website can be found here, while they can be followed on Twitter here, @Boots2Africa, are on Facebook here and have a YouTube channel. Play Football, Lose Weight

