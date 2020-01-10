Thomas Pledges Future to Town Ahead of Wimbledon Trip

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 14:50 Ipswich Town Women go into Sunday’s game against AFC Wimbledon at Carshalton Athletic (KO 2pm) with striker Natasha Thomas having pledged her future to the club after turning down an approach from FA Women’s Championship side Lewes. Thomas joined the Tractor Girls from Lowestoft Town in 2015 and has scored 83 goals in 103 appearances since then having been the club’s top scorer in each of her seasons with the Blues. The 24-year-old, who has netted 18 times in all competitions this term, weighed-up the chance to move to the East Sussex club, who are two levels above the Blues, before opting to remain at Town. "First and foremost I'd like to thank Lewes for their interest in me,” she said. “To be recognised by a reputable Championship club like them means a lot to me and I'm humbled by the approach. “It was a strange feeling to hear I had been approached by a higher division side who pay their men's and women's players the same. It felt good that I had been noticed individually but also for the club as well, especially when we have such an array of talented players." She added: "At this moment in time I couldn't see myself playing for anyone other than Ipswich Town. The club has done so much for me in recent times and I can't wait to play my part in an exciting future. "I feel like I have so much more to give here and more great times to share with the club, teammates and fans." Town boss Joe Sheehan was delighted with her decision: "It was no surprise to us that a higher league club had approached us about one of our players. “We would've been supportive of Tash if it was something she wanted to pursue but we're delighted that she's decided to stay with us and we're hopeful that she will continue her excellent form." Play Football, Lose Weight

