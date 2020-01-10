U18s Host Charlton

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 16:08 Town’s U18s play their first game of 2020 at home to Charlton at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues, whose game at Colchester on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, are currently sixth in the Professional Development League Two South table with the Addicks second. Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments