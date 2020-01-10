U18s Host Charlton
Friday, 10th Jan 2020 16:08
Town’s U18s play their first game of 2020 at home to Charlton at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am).
The young Blues, whose game at Colchester on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, are currently sixth in the Professional Development League Two South table with the Addicks second.
Photo: TWTD
