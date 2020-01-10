Fortuna Blues and O'Neill on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 17:07 The Fortuna Blues and general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill will be among the guests on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which comes live from the FanZone ahead of the game against Accrington Stanley (BBC Radio Suffolk, 12 midday to 2pm). Host Mark Murphy will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractorboy and TWTD's Phil Ham. More than 100 supporters of Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf will be making their annual pilgrimage to Portman Road for the 15th time. The Fortuna Blues will again be joined on their travels by their former striker Frank Mayer as well as Ilja Ludenberg, the club’s one-time stadium announcer. Well-known Hamburg-based football journalist and author Carsten Germann will also be on the trip, along with Lars Pape and Holger Schürmann. Pape is a well-known TV actor in Germany, mainly in detective series, while he and fellow Fortuna fan Schürmann have made two football-related films in recent years, Warum Halb Vier? (Why Half Past Three?) and Fortunas Legenden: Tradition Kann Man Nicht Kaufen (Fortuna Legends: Tradition Cannot Be Bought). Will the Blues finally get back to winning ways against Accrington Stanley? What are your expectations of the January transfer window? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via email, Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and also now on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photo: TWTD



itfchorry added 17:40 - Jan 10

Always good to have the Fortuna Blues in Town.



Used to be some great days in the Drum and Monkey. 0

