Nsiala Completes Bolton Move
Friday, 10th Jan 2020 17:24
Town central defender Toto Nsiala has completed his move to Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season. TWTD was first to reveal that the Trotters were chasing the 27-year-old on Wednesday.
Nsiala’s switch was confirmed in time for him to make his debut for the Lancastrians in tomorrow’s derby at Rochdale.
“Toto I think has had a little bit of a hard time and a little bit of confidence [go] against him," manager Paul Lambert said earlier today when asked about Nsiala's situation.
“But effort-wise I’ve never ever questioned that at all, he’s always given me everything he’s had. I just think for his own head, for clearing his head that maybe if something can happen, then it might happen.”
Kinshasa-born Nsiala, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Blues from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018 in a double deal with Jon Nolan, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road.
In total Nsiala, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season but who seems likely to depart on a permanent basis in the summer, has made 28 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once.
Earlier today, Lambert confirmed that he would look for a replacement for the DR Congo international with Everton youngster Lewis Gibson a strong contender to join on loan until the summer although with other potential signings also in the frame.
“We’re trying to look at something at the minute to see if something can happen and if we can do that then great,” Lambert said without naming names.
“But as I said before, it’s difficult because if you don’t have the finances to go out do major things, but we’ll try and do little things.”
Gibson joined the Toffeemen from the Magpies in the summer of 2017 for a reported £990,000 potentially rising to £6 million, the left-sided defender having turned down Spurs, Man City and Southampton and others to make the move to Goodison Park.
The England U17, U18 and U20 international, who can also operate at left-back, is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and a move to Town would be his first loan spell.
Lambert again ruled out a return for Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train with the Blues’ U23s having left the Colorado Rapids late last year.
“Tommy’s got his own career in the States and whatever he had here, you can’t keep revisiting that,” he said. “It’s crazy because you’ve got to move on.
“The lad did great here, absolutely terrific, but you’ve got to move on. It’s football, football doesn’t wait for anybody.”
Photo: Werner Scholz
