Nsiala Completes Bolton Move

Friday, 10th Jan 2020 17:24

Town central defender Toto Nsiala has completed his move to Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season. TWTD was first to reveal that the Trotters were chasing the 27-year-old on Wednesday.

Nsiala’s switch was confirmed in time for him to make his debut for the Lancastrians in tomorrow’s derby at Rochdale.

“Toto I think has had a little bit of a hard time and a little bit of confidence [go] against him," manager Paul Lambert said earlier today when asked about Nsiala's situation.

“But effort-wise I’ve never ever questioned that at all, he’s always given me everything he’s had. I just think for his own head, for clearing his head that maybe if something can happen, then it might happen.”

Kinshasa-born Nsiala, who grew up in Liverpool, joined the Blues from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018 in a double deal with Jon Nolan, following their former Shrews manager Paul Hurst to Portman Road.

In total Nsiala, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season but who seems likely to depart on a permanent basis in the summer, has made 28 starts and five sub appearances for the Blues, scoring once.

Earlier today, Lambert confirmed that he would look for a replacement for the DR Congo international with Everton youngster Lewis Gibson a strong contender to join on loan until the summer although with other potential signings also in the frame.

“We’re trying to look at something at the minute to see if something can happen and if we can do that then great,” Lambert said without naming names.

“But as I said before, it’s difficult because if you don’t have the finances to go out do major things, but we’ll try and do little things.”

Gibson joined the Toffeemen from the Magpies in the summer of 2017 for a reported £990,000 potentially rising to £6 million, the left-sided defender having turned down Spurs, Man City and Southampton and others to make the move to Goodison Park.

The England U17, U18 and U20 international, who can also operate at left-back, is yet to make a senior appearance for Everton and a move to Town would be his first loan spell.

Lambert again ruled out a return for Tommy Smith, who is continuing to train with the Blues’ U23s having left the Colorado Rapids late last year.

“Tommy’s got his own career in the States and whatever he had here, you can’t keep revisiting that,” he said. “It’s crazy because you’ve got to move on.

“The lad did great here, absolutely terrific, but you’ve got to move on. It’s football, football doesn’t wait for anybody.”

Photo: Werner Scholz

agravenor added 17:27 - Jan 10

Good luck Toto. Apologies for some of our fans whilst you've been at Town. Hope your career kicks on 4

dangerous30 added 17:31 - Jan 10

All the best toto 1

itfchorry added 17:42 - Jan 10

Don’t know what happened to him this season.



Thought he was playing really well towards the

back of last season. 2

GSH71 added 17:48 - Jan 10

I bet if he plays at the weekend he will probably be man of the match . It is funny how when we buy players from other clubs who are playing really well when they come to us they struggle to make any impact , must be some curse lol, good luck to him .





0

blues1 added 17:54 - Jan 10

Itfchorry. It's quite clear what happened to him this season. He got a bad hamstring injury prior to the season, then when he came back picked up another minor one. Thus hes never managed to get himself fully match fit, and the rotation hasnt helped him with that. Hes also been a bit unlucky with some refereeing decisions going against him unfairly and his confidence hasnt been helped with all those things. Also, having some of our so called fans slagging him off, not just on the pitch, but personally too, hasnt helped. As u say, he was playing well 2nd half of last season. 1

Mark added 17:59 - Jan 10

Lambert has spoken out against loans in the past, so shouldn't the replacement be a permanent signing? A commanding centre back would add a lot to the side. 0