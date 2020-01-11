Town Field XI From Wycombe Game Against Accrington
Saturday, 11th Jan 2020 14:42
Town boss Paul Lambert has named the same team which drew 1-1 at leaders Wycombe on New Year's Day for this afternoon’s game against Accrington Stanley at Portman Road.
Will Norris is in goal with skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden the back three and Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs.
In central midfield, Flynn Downes is joined by Emyr Huws with Alan Judge ahead of them behind strike pair Kayden Jackson and James Norwood.
Accrington, who have been beaten just once in nine in all competitions, make three changes from the team which beat Fleetwood on penalties in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday with Mark Hughes, Colby Bishop and Wilson Carvalho starting. Aji Alese, Ben Barclay and Offrande Zanzala drop to the bench.
Town: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Judge, Garbutt, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Skuse, Bishop, Dozzell, Kenlock, Keane.
Accrington: Bursik, Johnson, Hughes, Sykes, Finley, Pritchard, Bishop, Carvahlo, Conneely (c), Charles, Opoku. Subs: Savin, Zanzala, Barclay, Rodgers, Alese, Diallo. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey).
Photo: TWTD
