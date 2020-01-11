Town Field XI From Wycombe Game Against Accrington

Saturday, 11th Jan 2020 14:42 Town boss Paul Lambert has named the same team which drew 1-1 at leaders Wycombe on New Year's Day for this afternoon’s game against Accrington Stanley at Portman Road. Will Norris is in goal with skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden the back three and Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt are the wing-backs. In central midfield, Flynn Downes is joined by Emyr Huws with Alan Judge ahead of them behind strike pair Kayden Jackson and James Norwood. Accrington, who have been beaten just once in nine in all competitions, make three changes from the team which beat Fleetwood on penalties in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday with Mark Hughes, Colby Bishop and Wilson Carvalho starting. Aji Alese, Ben Barclay and Offrande Zanzala drop to the bench. Town: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Huws, Judge, Garbutt, Jackson, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Donacien, Skuse, Bishop, Dozzell, Kenlock, Keane. Accrington: Bursik, Johnson, Hughes, Sykes, Finley, Pritchard, Bishop, Carvahlo, Conneely (c), Charles, Opoku. Subs: Savin, Zanzala, Barclay, Rodgers, Alese, Diallo. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey). Play Football, Lose Weight

TimmyH added 14:44 - Jan 11

Hurrah!...I wonder when PL last played an unchanged side? saying that still feel players like Edwards/Judge need to step up. C'mon no excuses at 5pm please! 3

Blueballs83 added 14:47 - Jan 11

At last some consistency! He’s finally given us what we’ve been asking for! Think this team could do well, which was shown at times against Wycombe. Would have gone for Holy though. COYB’s!! 2

ChrisFelix added 14:49 - Jan 11

Probably the best 11 available except the keeper 3

AYACCA added 14:56 - Jan 11

Softly softly catch a monkey. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:57 - Jan 11

strike a bleedin light !

0

