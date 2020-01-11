Blades Linked With Woolfenden

Saturday, 11th Jan 2020 16:09 Sheffield United are reportedly showing interest in Blues centre-half Luke Woolfenden. According to the Daily Mail, Blades boss Chris Wilder is looking for another overlapping centre-back in addition to Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham and has put the 21-year-old Town academy product on his short-list. While the Blues aren’t looking to sell their promising youngsters, manager Paul Lambert has admitted that offers can come in which are impossible to turn down. Lambert has also repeatedly said that Town would need to sell in order to do any “significant” transfer business. Play Football, Lose Weight

Photo: TWTD



BlueandTruesince82 added 16:13 - Jan 11

Sod off 2

positivity added 16:13 - Jan 11

don't show them the 1st goal. very wilder

0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:21 - Jan 11

sorry to see The Wolf go, but Evans has made it clear selling is the only way money will be forthcoming, if the offer is realistic he will be gone. 0

Suffolkboy added 16:24 - Jan 11

Surely we don’t have to sell : let’s stay grounded and get out of this Division before we even contemplate sellng !

COYB 0

deano85 added 16:26 - Jan 11

Nope, if he goes, we would need to spend cash replacing him before strengthening other positions.

Rather sell one of the midfielders where we may already have other options 0

