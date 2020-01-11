Ipswich Town 4-1 Accrington Stanley - Match Report

Saturday, 11th Jan 2020 17:10 Goals from Kayden Jackson, James Norwood, Alan Judge and Will Keane saw Town to a 4-1 victory over Accrington Stanley at Portman Road, ending their eight-game League One winless run. Jackson finished a fine move from close range on 12, Norwood deftly chipped the second in the 29th minute and Judge scored his first Town league goal a minute before half-time to give the Blues' a 3-0 lead at the break. Sub Offrande Zanzala netted a late penalty consolation for the visitors before Keane celebrated his birthday by making it 4-1 in injury time. Boss Paul Lambert named the same team which drew 1-1 at leaders Wycombe on New Year's Day with Will Norris in goal, skipper Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Luke Woolfenden the back three and Gwion Edwards and Luke Garbutt the wing-backs. In central midfield, Flynn Downes was joined by Emyr Huws with Judge ahead of them behind strike pair Jackson and Norwood. Accrington, who beat Town 2-0 at the Wham Stadium in October, made three changes from the team which beat Fleetwood on penalties in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday with Mark Hughes, Colby Bishop and Wilson Carvalho starting, while Aji Alese, Ben Barclay and Zanzala dropped to the bench. Town, looking to end their 12-game all-competitions winless run, started brightly with Jackson making a promising third minute run into the box. However, the former Accrington striker was forced wide and his cross was diverted behind. The resultant corner fell loose in the area but was cleared. On nine Edwards whipped over a cross from the right which Callum Johnson nodded away ahead of Norwood at the far post. A minute later Stanley, who have become something of a bogey side for the Blues over the last couple of seasons, made their first foray into the Town box but Joe Pritchard went to ground very easily in the box. But it had mainly been the Blues, with 105 Fortuna Düsseldorf fans giving them their backing from the Cobbold Stand, and in the 12th minute they went in front. Garbutt played a clever pass in behind the Accrington left-back and overlapping centre-half Woolfenden cut across to Jackson, who stabbed home from a few feet out against his old club. The striker was delighted to net his eighth of the season and end a 12-game goal drought, his last having come at Southend in October. Two minutes later, it might have been 2-0, Norwood failing to make a connection when well placed after Edwards had knocked down a deep cross from Woolfenden. Town continued to dominate with both outside centre-halves, Woolfenden and skipper Chambers, pushing forwards. On 23 Accrington keeper Josef Bursik failed to hold a Jackson cross from the right after a neat interchange on the right but Garbutt could only loop the loose ball behind from a tight angle on the left. Six minutes later it was 2-0. Huws played a long ball over the top from inside the Town half sending Norwood away behind the Accrington defence. Keeper Bursik made an uncertain half-advance to the edge of his area and into no-man’s land, and the Blues’ striker delicately chipped over him and into the net for his 10th of the season. The visitors managed their first shot at goal on 33 but Sam Finley’s effort was allowed to roll past his left post by Norris. Town should have made it 3-0 in the 36th minute when Jackson used his pace to break away on the right before cutting back to Norwood from the byline. However, the former Tranmere man scuffed his first-time shot well wide. The Blues had another chance to extend their lead in the 42nd minute when Judge sent Jackson away in on goal but Bursik came off his line to block. But two minutes later it was 3-0. Chambers picked up the ball deep and brought it forward before feeding Norwood, who returned the ball to his captain by now on the edge of the box. Chambers turned it on to Judge to his left and the Irishman beat Bursik to claim his first league goal for the Blues in his 39th league appearance for the club. Not long after the whistle ended as good a first half as the Blues have enjoyed this season. Virtually from the off Town were on top, with the centre-halves notably breaking forward Sheffield United-style. Jackson’s well-worked early goal settled any nerves there might have been following the Blues’ winless run and the scoreline could easily have been 5-0 at the break had Norwood and Jackson taken their later opportunities. The Blues were last 3-0 up at the break at Rotherham in November 2015, a game they eventually won 5-2. Town began the second half as they had ended the first. On 50 Norwood was played in on the right of the box and probably should have cut across to Jackson but shot against a defender with the ball deflecting behind. On 55 Accrington swapped Carvahlo for Zanzala, then three minutes later Aji Alese took over from Pritchard. Norwood headed wide at the far post from a Garbutt corner on the right in the 61st minute with the Blues continuing to create chances, albeit with the game lacking some of the intensity of the first half. Two minutes later, Judge curled a weak effort into Bursik’s arms, then on 71 Cole Skuse replaced Huws in midfield. Alese was shown the game’s first yellow card in the 73rd minute for a foul on Judge, who sent over a teasing cross from the left a minute later which was too close to Bursik. Teddy Bishop took over from Judge, who continued his resurgent form and will be relieved to finally score his first league goal for the Blues, in the 75th minute. Two minutes later, Jackson was swapped for Will Keane. The game, effectively won by half-time, was petering out but on 80 Finley struck a powerful shot for Accrington which was deflected wide. Stanley might have pulled a goal back on 84 when the ball fell to Dion Charles inside the box but the striker’s shot was deflected over. Two minutes later, the visitors did reduce the deficit from the penalty spot. Wilson and Zanzala tangled and the striker went to ground. The sub took the penalty himself and beat Norris. But Town weren’t to be denied a victory by three goals even if they did miss out on a clean sheet. In injury time Keane hustled his way on to the ball on the right of the box before hitting a low shot past Bursik for his sixth goal of the season and his third in four on his 27th birthday. Soon after, the whistle confirmed the Blues’ second 4-1 win of the season, Tranmere having been beaten by the same scoreline in September. Town had chances to add to their first-half lead after the break but with the game all but won were largely content to see the game out, which they did with little fanfare until Accrington's late couple of late chances and the penalty. Keane’s late goal restored a three-goal margin which was at least a fair reflection of the match overall. A confidence-boosting and much-needed comfortable win which sees the Blues up to third in the table ahead of back-to-back away trips to Oxford - who are down to fifth having lost 3-1 to new leaders Rotherham today - on Tuesday and then Tranmere next Saturday. Town: Norris, Woolfenden, Chambers (c), Wilson, Edwards, Downes, Huws (Skuse )71), Judge (Bishop 75), Garbutt, Jackson (Keane 77), Norwood. Unused: Holy, Donacien, Dozzell, Kenlock. Accrington: Bursik, Johnson, Hughes, Sykes, Finley, Pritchard (Alese 58), Bishop, Carvahlo (Zanzala 55), Conneely (c), Charles, Opoku. Unused: Savin, Barclay, Rodgers, Diallo. Referee: Charles Breakspear (Surrey). Att: 17,536 (Accrington: 155). Play Football, Lose Weight

DifferentGravy added 17:13 - Jan 11

A reasonable percentage of us on here were unhappy with the number of chances created…..that player performance was suffering due to a lack of cohesion and confidence……..and that this was mainly due to the rotation policy. It was felt that if these issues were resolved, we would be more of a threat, thus improving our chances of winning. A minority of bloggers lambasted us for having the cheek to question Lamberts philosophy………



Same team as Wycombe



Chances



4-1



All three forwards score



Have a good evening all. COYB!

cat added 17:13 - Jan 11

That's the way we like it. Much improved performance against a poor Stanley. Downes, Huws and Judge down the middle were quality and controlled the game. Something to build on. Simply buzzing after that!

SickParrot added 17:13 - Jan 11

At last. Feels great to win again. Come on you Blues.

SuttonColdfieldBlue added 17:14 - Jan 11

Nice to see are 4 attacking players get on the score sheet

Ipswichbusiness added 17:15 - Jan 11

Please give this team a run with minimal tinkering!



At least we play our promotion rivals over the next month so we have the thing in our hands.

Gcon added 17:16 - Jan 11

TimmyH added 17:16 - Jan 11

Solid much needed victory and particularly worthy after the 1st half performance though not there today due to only recently being off the operating table.



So keep a stable side Paul and no need for changes as we're playing mid-week and lets see where it takes us and hopefully kick starts us off onto a decent run - quick shout out for Judge scoring his first league goal (about time). Well done lads!

martin587 added 17:17 - Jan 11

That more like it lads.Pleased with everybody and they seemed to all have a good understanding.Keep the same team for next week.great three points.Long time since we scored four goals.

Sindre94 added 17:19 - Jan 11

Lukey Chambers, baby. Turned into Olivier Giroud for the third goal. Brilliant performance from the lads, especially in the first half. I've slated Edwards for a good year now, and rightly so, but today he was very good. Would like to see Skuse at the back instead of Wilson, or maybe Gibson fits in there. Not a fan of Skusey in a midfield two in 3-5-2. Also thought Huws and Downes bossed the first half. Judgey very good and composed in his favoured position, too. On to the next.

thechangingman added 17:23 - Jan 11

It feels GREAT to be celebrating a win, and a comprehensive one at that! Well done lads - let's use this to embrace a positive mindset, and start off a momentum-thrust forwards.

Now to enjoy Saturday evening, with a smile on my face, and a sense of a job well done!!

COYB!!

Bert added 17:24 - Jan 11

Slick attacking play, same team as against Wycombe, a bit of flair and well taken goals. Same team please on Tuesday.

midastouch added 17:25 - Jan 11

Much more like it! Been a long two months (and a bit!) waiting for a league win but at last we did it in style. The League One table is incredibly tight. There really could be very fine margin between success and failure this season. It could well go right down to the wire. Credit to Judge for getting his first league goal today. It's been a long time coming. Maybe the role suited him better today. Just nice to get back to winning ways as it's been a very rough few weeks as a Town supporter!

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:30 - Jan 11

Is it a coincidence that now we're out if all cup competitions we produce our most compelling performance in months? Time will tell, but an excellent response to a lousy run of form, and or her results went our way too. Wycombe losing their way badly now.

tractorboybig added 17:31 - Jan 11

EssexTractor added 17:37 - Jan 11

Praise today after ineffective performances against a side who never gave up but whose defence looked shaky throughout

Norwood excellent goal , but today had at least two chances to set up others..

We had pace and movement particularly in first half ..Downes accomplished, Huws improving and at last I saw enthusiasm and success from Judge

But despite scoring four I felt our most assured player was Luke Wolfenden

Now to make it the first of successive victories

AJT1992 added 17:37 - Jan 11

Most complete performance of the season. Only switch off was the penalty which was clear cut. First game in awhile wasn't feeling nervous everytime the defense had the ball.



Judge was outstanding today probally his best performance in a Ipswich shirt he was everywhere. Chambers I also thought had a very good game.



Jackson and Norwood both played link up play well. But Norwood has soo many chances thought he'd missed his very well taken goal.



Overall very very happy with that performance COYB!

dirtydingusmagee added 17:43 - Jan 11

well done lads, good to be happy after a match , still a few probs but mustnt complain it was a sound result. Please, Paul Lambert ,dont go and change everything next game, .The strength of opposition has to be taken into account today ,but the team should have had a big confidence boost from today ,let them enjoy it and play them again

juniorblue added 17:44 - Jan 11

Well done to all! I wish I had been there as it sounds like a really excellent performance from the team. I hope PL keeps a settled side now and we go on a little winning run.

Where is Bluearmy? If we had lost his/her post would have been the first one on here. Just saying.....

RobITFC added 17:47 - Jan 11

Never change a winning side unless of course due to injury or suspension , same team on Tuesday please!

Dolphinblue added 17:53 - Jan 11

Suffolkboy added 18:01 - Jan 11

Great to go into the rest of the weekend on the back of a win ; well done everyone !

Not to begrudge their efforts ,but it pretty obvious we’re still not ‘ killers ‘ around the box ,so hope the players will be carefully looking back ,looking to improve further ,and quit wasting the hard worked chances still going to waste .

Not ungrateful at all , but complacency has no part in wanting more success ,and we must always be asking searching questions with much of the season ahead: DO hope we can and will capitalise on this confidence booster !

COYB

Northstandveteran added 18:08 - Jan 11

It's easy to make people feel good about themselves but it takes a very special person to bring everyone right down.



On that note, while everyone is getting very excited about our 1st league win since November, can I take the time to remind everyone that this was Ipswich Town F.C, champions of England, F.A cup and U.E.F.A cup winners against Accrington Stanley.



A club with fewer supporters than the Donald Trump appreciation fan club in Teheran.

jas0999 added 18:09 - Jan 11

Much improved display and a very welcome win. First half was arguably our best display of the season. Second half not as good, but can be expected when the game was essentially won.



Great to see Judge score, thought he played very well in that role. Pick of the goals was Norwood in my opinion - a lovely chip over the keeper. That said Norwood made a couple of wrong decisions in the second half. Only disappointment was not keeping a clean sheet.



Overall very promising. We must now build on this and hopefully select the same team. No disrespect to AS but there are much bigger tests to come, with four of the next six looking reasonably challenging.

DebsyAngel added 18:15 - Jan 11

What an enjoyable game! To be 3-0 up at half time was surreal. 2nd half just as good, and we need more performances like this. The whole team were good and nice to see the Borussia Dortmund fans enjoying themselves! Now Lambert - STICK TO THIS TEAM and do not change them unless injury or suspensions....

