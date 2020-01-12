Blues Among Clubs Eyeing Preston Defender

Sunday, 12th Jan 2020 10:57 Town, Rotherham and the Chicago Fire are reportedly in a battle to sign Preston defender Josh Earl. According to The Sun on Sunday, the Blues, Millers and Fire are all after the 21-year-old, who recently ended a spell on loan at Bolton. TWTD understands there is something in the reported Town interest with the Blues discussing a loan deal. Southport-born Earl came through the youth system at Preston and has made 31 senior starts and six sub appearances for the Lilywhites without scoring. Earl, who had a spell on loan in non-league with Lancaster City in 2017, joined Bolton on loan in the summer but picked up an ankle injury on the opening day which sidelined him until November. In total 6ft 4in tall Earl made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Trotters, initially playing at left-back before latterly moving to centre-half. Bolton manager Keith Hill opted not to renew his loan last week. It’s well documented that Town are looking to sign another central defender on loan following Toto Nsiala’s loan to, coincidentally, Bolton on Friday. Play Football, Lose Weight

prebbs007 added 11:08 - Jan 12

Can we really not do any better than someone who can’t even get in Bolton’s team regularly and goes on loan to non league club ?? 0

