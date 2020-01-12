ITFC Women Fall to First League Defeat

Sunday, 12th Jan 2020 18:47 Ipswich Town Women fell to their first FAWNL South East Division One defeat as 10-woman AFC Wimbledon netted two late goals to win 2-1 at Carshalton Athletic’s War Memorial Sports Ground this afternoon. The Tractor Girls went ahead through Eloise King’s deflected strike in only the third minute. And the Blues looked odds-on to continue their eight-match winning league run, which stretched back to their opening day draw with the Dons, when the Londoners were reduced to 10 after one of their players was dismissed for kicking out at King. Town had chances to add to their lead but the home side levelled on 88, then won it via a 35-yard freekick six minutes into injury time. Despite their first defeat, the Tractor Girls remain top of the league but with Wimbledon up to second. Town: Runnacles, Wilson, Egan, Thomas, Crump (c), King (Biggs 65), Cooper, Lafayette, Grey (Hubbard 76), Peake, Peskett. Unused: Williamson, Rossiter, Wakefield. Play Football, Lose Weight

