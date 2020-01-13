Preston's Earl Signs on Loan

Monday, 13th Jan 2020 11:17

Town have confirmed the signing of Preston defender Josh Earl on loan for the rest of the season.

News of the Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old broke yesterday with Town understood to have fought off interest from Rotherham and the Chicago Fire to recruit Earl.

The new signing, a left-back or centre-half, looks to have come into the squad as a replacement for Toto Nsiala, who joined Bolton on loan on Friday, but could also allow Luke Garbutt to push forward into midfield if the Blues revert to a four-man backline at some point.

"The move came around quite quickly, I got told on the Friday that I was possibly moving down to Ipswich on Sunday and I’m here now and can’t wait to get started," Earl told the club site.

"I watched the game back and the lads played really well on Saturday, so hopefully we can carry that form into tomorrow’s match at Oxford.

"I feel as though it’s a great squad and the only aim for everyone this season is to push for the top two."

Southport-born Earl, who has been handed the number three shirt by Town, came through the youth system at Preston, where he is contracted to 2021, and has made 31 senior starts and six sub appearances for the Lilywhites without scoring.

Earl, who had a spell on loan in non-league with Lancaster City in 2017, joined Bolton on loan in the summer but picked up an ankle injury on the opening day which sidelined him until November.

In total 6ft 4in tall Earl made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Trotters, initially playing at left-back, which has been his primary role up to this season, before latterly moving to centre-half. Bolton manager Keith Hill opted not to renew his loan last week.

Earl is likely to go straight into the squad for Tuesday’s trip to Oxford United.

Photos: Action Images/ITFC

Gilesy added 11:19 - Jan 13

Who remembers the time we were rumoured to be buying Gabriel Batistuta? Ok, we actually got Adrian Paz, but don't those times seem long ago.



Good luck! 2

Dolphinblue added 11:20 - Jan 13

Nice 👍. Welcome 🐬 0

CokeIsKey added 11:21 - Jan 13

Good signing, and hopefully suggests that from now on Lambo has ambition to stick with a 352 system with attacking center-backs - no more formation changes to confuse the players. 0

oioihardy added 11:24 - Jan 13

This is a good player we have got in . But didnt lambert say he wanted to stop using loans and to buy players who belong to town ?!?



Not moaning just starting to think we should actually do what we say sometimes. .... 0

ArnieM added 11:25 - Jan 13

Welcome Josh . Looking forward to seeing you stake a claim to a starting place . At 6ft 4ins set pieces are going to be interesting 👍. 0

chorltonskylineblue added 11:27 - Jan 13

Saw a few people moaning about the possibility of this loan last week. Ok, so not a star signing, but most fans were underwhelmed by the signing of James Wilson. And he's turned out to be a pretty solid CD for this league (on a free too). Wilson was let go by Lincoln, so give Earl a chance guys. The club say they've restructured the scouting set up, so let's trust they've done their homework on this guy and get behind him. 0

MrTown added 11:29 - Jan 13

Trust Lambert in the market, has done very well to date:



Norwood, Garbutt, Holy, KVY, Keane for £500k. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 11:29 - Jan 13

Gilesy, remember it well but the make weight in the deal Tarrico did alright for us after a terrible debut v Bolton in the League Cup.

Nice to see us sign a centre-half over 6 foot 2, which should help with set pieces in both boxes. The art of a near post corner flick on has been sadly forgotten these days! He is also left footed which should bring a bit of balance to the back line after numerous attempts to sign Curtis Tilt failed.

0

miltonsnephew added 11:30 - Jan 13

I bet this deal has been able to come about by offsetting money owed from the sale of Garner.

0

coolcat added 11:32 - Jan 13

Welcome to Ipswich. Looks like a good signing. 👍 0