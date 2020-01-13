Preston's Earl Signs on Loan
Monday, 13th Jan 2020 11:17
Town have confirmed the signing of Preston defender Josh Earl on loan for the rest of the season.
News of the Blues’ interest in the 21-year-old broke yesterday with Town understood to have fought off interest from Rotherham and the Chicago Fire to recruit Earl.
The new signing, a left-back or centre-half, looks to have come into the squad as a replacement for Toto Nsiala, who joined Bolton on loan on Friday, but could also allow Luke Garbutt to push forward into midfield if the Blues revert to a four-man backline at some point.
"The move came around quite quickly, I got told on the Friday that I was possibly moving down to Ipswich on Sunday and I’m here now and can’t wait to get started," Earl told the club site.
"I watched the game back and the lads played really well on Saturday, so hopefully we can carry that form into tomorrow’s match at Oxford.
"I feel as though it’s a great squad and the only aim for everyone this season is to push for the top two."
Southport-born Earl, who has been handed the number three shirt by Town, came through the youth system at Preston, where he is contracted to 2021, and has made 31 senior starts and six sub appearances for the Lilywhites without scoring.
Earl, who had a spell on loan in non-league with Lancaster City in 2017, joined Bolton on loan in the summer but picked up an ankle injury on the opening day which sidelined him until November.
In total 6ft 4in tall Earl made 10 starts and one sub appearance for the Trotters, initially playing at left-back, which has been his primary role up to this season, before latterly moving to centre-half. Bolton manager Keith Hill opted not to renew his loan last week.
Earl is likely to go straight into the squad for Tuesday’s trip to Oxford United.
Photos: Action Images/ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]