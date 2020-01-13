Garbutt: Performance Against Accrington Was a Real Sign of Intent

Monday, 13th Jan 2020 15:09 Luke Garbutt says Town must head to promotion rivals Oxford tomorrow night looking to follow up Saturday’s convincing 4-1 home win over Accrington Stanley with another three points. Victory over the side two places and points below them in the League One table will put the Blues, currently sitting third, on the same number of points as the top two, Rotherham and Wycombe, in what looks like being a close-run promotion race through to the end of the campaign. Garbutt, 23, looked back to events at Portman Road at the weekend and said: “It was massive, getting back to winning ways and building on the Wycombe performance from New Year’s Day. “The lads came out and showed their intent from the off and I thought we were really, really good, especially in the first half. “We built up a 3-0 lead and we pressed them all over the pitch. The intensity was back in our game and we really could have had more than three goals to be honest. We will obviously be looking to build on that at Oxford on Tuesday. “After the run we had been on, winning was so important, but the way we won even more so. The sides in and around the top of the table have seen us have a bit of a dip recently but the performance against Accrington was a real sign of intent. “We want to make sure the second half of the season is a positive one and push for that promotion spot. “I think everybody at the club has to see this as a fresh start. Wycombe and Accrington, I know it’s only a couple of games, but we need to sustain that run. “Every game is crucial to getting three points and making sure we stay in contention for automatic promotion. “With the squad we have – and the stature of the club – I feel it has to be going back up to the Championship. We are the only guys who can implement that and make it happen really.” Town caught the eye against Accrington for a new-look style of play that saw defenders Luke Woolfenden and Luke Chambers getting forward as often as they could down opposite flanks, most notably when the former raced down the left and supplied the low cross from which Kayden Jackson fired Town ahead in the 12th minute with his eighth goal of the season. Chambers’s contribution saw him exchange passes with 10-goal top scorer James Norwood and continuing his run into the box, where his delicate flick paved the way for Alan Judge to strike a low shot past the keeper to register his very first league goal for the club. Garbutt, who has six goals to his credit this term, added: “We worked on it a lot last week, making sure we were structured in what we were doing and trying to implement that type of thing.

“I thought we did it quite well, especially in the first half when we were really on the front foot. The two wide centre-backs got involved in the game, so you could say it worked perfectly really.” Asked how the new formation affected him personally, the player replied: “I don’t think it is going to happen all the time, just in spells, and predominantly the manager wants me pushing on and attacking. It just helps out the attack if they see one of the wide centre-backs overlapping. “Other players have to look for that run and it gives me a little bit more space to do what I want to do, either passing it into them, crossing the ball or whatever it might be. “It’s just a different dynamic and I think opposing sides will be worried about it when they play us.” Like his colleagues, Garbutt sees Woolfenden having a big future in the game and speculation has already linked the 21-year-old with a possible move to Premier League club Sheffield United, as well as QPR of the Championship, in the current transfer window. Garbutt said: “I didn’t know too much about Luke when I arrived here in the summer but he has been absolutely amazing to be honest. The lads said he had been on loan at Swindon last season and he has gone from strength to strength. “He has settled into the side brilliantly and he’s very comfortable on the ball. He defends the right way and you saw what he is capable of with a terrific run and cross for Kayden’s goal. “I think it’s clear to anyone who knows anything about football that he has a bright future ahead of him.” Play Football, Lose Weight

ruds added 15:35 - Jan 13

Saturday was the REAL reason why we turn up week after week.



The excitement and emotion of that first half performance should give us ALL a lift going forward.



PS wasn't it a nice touch from the announcer to thank the German support personally! 1

billlm added 15:50 - Jan 13

Back Saturday up with a good performance and some points, then the wheels will be back on the tractor, 1

