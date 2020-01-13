Fleetwood Date Set

Monday, 13th Jan 2020 16:19 Fleetwood Town’s first ever visit to Portman Road has been confirmed for Tuesday 3rd March (KO 7.45pm). The game was originally set to be played on Saturday 4th January but was postponed as Joey Barton’s side were in FA Cup third round action that day. The Blues won 1-0 at Highbury in October ith Kayden Jackson netting the game's only goal.

