Portman Road to Be Given Makeover
Monday, 13th Jan 2020 18:44
Town owner Marcus Evans has restated his commitment to giving Portman Road a makeover in the months to come.
The roof of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand, which will require the closure of Sir Alf Ramsey Way, will be cleaned in March, while additional club branding will be added to the stadium along with improvements in decor.
“We are also in the process of providing more Ipswich Town branding around the concourses with the Legends of Ipswich Town mural in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand just the start,” Evans wrote in Saturday’s match programme.
“The Cobbold Stand has been improved in look with further plans to enhance that in the summer.
“These are small steps on a long journey but I will aim to tick items off the list every season including those cosmetic improvements to the stadium.”
A mural paying tribute to the club’s history is planned for the windows at the back of the Cobbold Stand.
Sally Jackson, a final-year fine art student at the University of Suffolk, was behind the Legends of Ipswich Town mural and will continue her involvement.
“I’m thrilled with how the mural has gone down with the supporters,” Jackson told the club site.
“I was at the game against Bristol Rovers and it was lovely to see the fans taking photos and chatting amongst themselves about the artwork.
“The club recognise there are other areas of the stadium that could do with a bit of a makeover and I’ll be working with them to put some ideas on to paper.”
Photo: ITFC
