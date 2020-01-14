Blades Linked With £3m Woolfenden Move

Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 10:07

Sheffield United are reportedly planning to offer Town £3 million for central defender Luke Woolfenden.

News of the Blades’ interest in the 21-year-old emerged over the weekend and, according to The Sun, manager Chris Wilder is “ready to pay” £3 million for Woolfenden his scouts having given him rave reviews.

Wilder is also said to be targeting a £7 million move for Anderlecht's Belgium international centre-half Elias Cobbaut.

Academy product Woolfenden is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022 with the club having an option for a further season.

Asked about interest in Woolfenden and midfielder Flynn Downes on BBC Radio Suffolk's Life’s a Pitch on Saturday, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill said Town are keen to hold on to their young players but didn’t entirely rule out their departures.

“Those players that you’ve mentioned, I’m sure they are on other clubs’ radars and lists,” he said.

“The football club doesn’t want to be in a situation to sell our young players, they’re here for us to try and help our club to go forward.

“As [owner] Marcus [Evans] has said and [manager] Paul [Lambert] has come out and said on a number of occasions, if there’s an economic business situation we cannot turn down then we’d have to look at it separately.

“But the plan is we want those young players to be here, along with the senior players to drive the club forward.”

He added that no firm offers had been received: “We’ve had no bids for our players. We’ve had enquiries about whether would we sell, similar to you asking the questions now. They know the good players.

“We’ll have scouts at this game today, we’ll have scouts at every game we play. If they’re playing well, they’re on other clubs’ lists.

“They’re also international players that play for their countries, so they’re on other people’s radars from that side of things.”

Photo: TWTD

Smithy added 10:12 - Jan 14

£3m jog on 1

BluePayne added 10:12 - Jan 14

£3million in this market, having a laugh wilder. 1

BangaloreBlues added 10:12 - Jan 14

Evans will take the £3 million 0

itfcjoe added 10:12 - Jan 14

Going to be incredibly difficult to keep hold of him as a 3rd tier club if Sheff U do firm up their interest - hopefully they don't! 0

LondonTractor added 10:13 - Jan 14

Of course we don't want to lose Wolfenden or Downes. They are our 'own' two best players by a mile. However, if they price is right, then we have to sell and we wouldn't want to stand in the way of their careers. But ME please stop being an easy touch with the transfer fees, you need to put a £10m tag on each of their heads right now.

The sad thing is that we are selling our best players to Sheffield Utd, I have no problem with them as a club and in fact admire their achievements, but it shows how far we have fallen : ( 1

Simonds92 added 10:15 - Jan 14

Based on the current market with the sales of Clarke, Webster, Mings £3m is nowhere near enough imo. No doubt we will take the short sighted decision to sell. 0

trncbluearmy added 10:18 - Jan 14

We sell,the money goes towards the running costs of the club, we replace with loans and freebies and the decline continues



Yeap thank god for evans 0

martin587 added 10:18 - Jan 14

At the moment I appreciate this is just paper talk.But surely a top 21 year old defender that has not even reached his true potential is worth a lot more than the reported 3 million offered by Sheffield Utd.I doubt very much he will jump straight into the first team but will just keep the sub bench warm.He would be best to stay here until at least to the end of this season just to see whether we get promotion then just then his options will be far better.

It would be a terrible same to see him sold now. 1

BaddowBlue1 added 10:20 - Jan 14

While the Sheffield United interest if good news on the progress Luke has made, I honestly hope that he heeds the experiences of another Luke (Garbutt) who made a big money move when young and has struggled carve a career out in the game. Yes the big wages are nice but it also hampers your ability to get back on the footballing ladder. What will be will be but if we are serious about building a home grown team to challenge in the Championship at some stage, selling Luke does not tick the boxes. However I do remember the club selling Kieran Dyer, but the transfer money was reinvested by the club with some astute signings McGreal and Marcus Stewart which got us promoted that year so we do have a flip side but I would doubt whether we could recruit the players with the quality we would need with £3m no doubt paid in instalments . 1