Folami Could Add to Australia U23s Caps
Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 10:57
Blues striker Ben Folami will be hoping to win his third cap for Australiaâ€™s U23s when the Olyroos take on Bahrain in their final group game at the AFC U23 Championship in Thailand this afternoon.
Folami, 20, was an unused sub as the Australian youngsters drew 1-1 with Iraq in their opening group match last Wednesday and also for the 2-1 win against the hosts on Saturday.
The Olyroos need a point from tonightâ€™s match to confirm progress into the quarter-finals. The tournament doubles up as the qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]