Keane Replaces Injured Jackson at Oxford
Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 19:00
Town boss Paul Lambert has made one change for this eveningâ€™s game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium with Will Keane replacing Kayden Jackson, who drops out of the 18 having picked up a knock.
In a strong wind and heavy rain, the Blues look set to start in the same 3-4-1-2 system they utilised during Saturdayâ€™s 4-1 victory over Accrington at Portman Road.
New loan signing Josh Earl is on the bench, as are Freddie Sears, who was rested at the weekend, Teddy Bishop, Cole Skuse and Jon Nolan, back after his heel injury.
Oxford make four changes from the team which lost 3-1 at home to Rotherham on Saturday with John Mousinho, Marcus Browne, Matty Taylor and Nathan Holland taking over from Elliott Moore, Cameron Brannagan, Jamie Mackie and Mark Sykes, all of whom are on the bench.
There is a late change of referee with Tom Nield taking over from scheduled official Lee Doughty.
Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Dickie, Mousinho, Ruffels, Gorrin, Baptiste, Browne, Holland, Taylor, Fosu. Subs: Stevens, Moore, Brannagan, Kelly, Sykes, Hall, Mackie.
Town: Norris, Edwards, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Downes, Huws, Judge, Keane, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Earl, Skuse, Nolan, Sears, Dozzell. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).
