Keane Replaces Injured Jackson at Oxford

Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 19:00 Town boss Paul Lambert has made one change for this eveningâ€™s game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium with Will Keane replacing Kayden Jackson, who drops out of the 18 having picked up a knock. In a strong wind and heavy rain, the Blues look set to start in the same 3-4-1-2 system they utilised during Saturdayâ€™s 4-1 victory over Accrington at Portman Road. New loan signing Josh Earl is on the bench, as are Freddie Sears, who was rested at the weekend, Teddy Bishop, Cole Skuse and Jon Nolan, back after his heel injury. Oxford make four changes from the team which lost 3-1 at home to Rotherham on Saturday with John Mousinho, Marcus Browne, Matty Taylor and Nathan Holland taking over from Elliott Moore, Cameron Brannagan, Jamie Mackie and Mark Sykes, all of whom are on the bench. There is a late change of referee with Tom Nield taking over from scheduled official Lee Doughty. Oxford: Eastwood, Long, Dickie, Mousinho, Ruffels, Gorrin, Baptiste, Browne, Holland, Taylor, Fosu. Subs: Stevens, Moore, Brannagan, Kelly, Sykes, Hall, Mackie. Town: Norris, Edwards, Chambers (c), Wilson, Woolfenden, Garbutt, Downes, Huws, Judge, Keane, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Earl, Skuse, Nolan, Sears, Dozzell. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire). Play Football, Lose Weight

TractorRoyNo1 added 19:04 - Jan 14

3pts in the bag 1

CokeIsKey added 19:10 - Jan 14

How injured exactly? I remember them saying on BBC radio Suffolk that he was limping and looked like he had a groin problem but then he ended up playing most of the game. 0

Dissboyitfc added 19:12 - Jan 14

Good no unforced changes, would still like to see Holy back in goal though! 4

Saxonblue74 added 19:14 - Jan 14

Interesting, 3rd game with no unforced changes. Change of heart from the boss or is it simply his plan to rotate then settle for the 2nd half of the season? Whatever the case let's hope we pick up where we left off saturday. Guessing it's a pretty rough night in Oxford as in our part of the world, not conducive to good football! 3 more points please town. 0

ITFCMonk added 19:15 - Jan 14

Would rather name 6 subs than have Nolan on the bench -1

BlueandTruesince82 added 19:28 - Jan 14

Freddie to net the winner COYB 0

