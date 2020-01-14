Lambert: Absolutely No Chance Whatsoever Woolfenden Will Leave for £3m

Tuesday, 14th Jan 2020 23:37 Boss Paul Lambert says “there’s absolutely no chance whatsoever” that defender Luke Woolfenden would leave the Blues for the £3 million Sheffield United are reported to be ready to offer Town. “Put another three in front of that three,” Lambert said when asked about the story. “Then I might think, yeah. “Three million? Three million doesn’t even buy you a Flake any more! There’s absolutely no chance whatsoever that would ever happen.” However, he says that as far as he knows the Blues are yet to receive any interest from the Blades in any case. “Not that I know of,” he insisted. “The big lad’s playing fantastically well, everybody knows it. No, £3 million? Put it this way, I’ll not let the same mistakes that happened with Adam Webster and [others happen], that’s for sure. Reflecting further on the Blades link, he added: “Being a Premier League team, they’d have to pay a helluva lot of money for him.” Asked whether there was any interest in any of his players, he added: “Not that I know of. And it’s good that way. But as I said before, you can’t stop anybody putting bids in for guys.” Has he got the feelers out for targets of his own or is he happy with his squad? “You ask me that every week. We don’t have the money. We’d have to sell guys. We just don’t have the money, the money’s not there. “[Owner] Marcus [Evans] has made it pretty clear to everybody, we can only do little bits here and there. We can’t do it, that’s where the clubs is at the minute, the guys have been great for me.” He says it’s possible that defender Josh Earl, who signed on loan from Preston on Monday, could be the only addition during January. “It could be but if there’s something else there and Marcus thought it was right I’m pretty sure he would try and help,” he said. “You know the debts, you know everything that’s gone on. He can’t just magic money out of the air and spend it. That’s the way it is. But football-wise, we’re in a good place.” Regarding the signing of Earl, he says he wants him to play the overlapping centre-half role which has been a feature of the last couple of games. “Woolfenden and Luke Chambers are doing it really well for us,” he said. “Josh is here as we needed a left-footer as well and if he learns and we can make him understand the role and make him a better player to go back to Preston, then great. "He’s a good kid, he’s got al the attributes, so we’ll see how he does.” Quizzed on whether he gives him the option to move Luke Garbutt into midfield if switching to a four-man backline, he added: “I could, as I said we needed that left footer and we needed another centre-half with Toto away to Bolton.” Play Football, Lose Weight

