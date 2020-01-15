ITFC Women's FA Cup Tie Moves to John Smith's Stadium

Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 16:30 Ipswich Town Womenâ€™s FA Cup fourth round tie against Huddersfield Town on Sunday 26th January has been moved to the Terriersâ€™ main ground, the 24,500-capacity John Smithâ€™s Stadium. The Blues will be playing at the fourth round stage for the first time. The tie, which was originally scheduled to be played a the Stafflex Arena, remains a 1pm kick-off. Huddersfield are currently sixth in the FAWNL League Northern Premier Division, one level above the Blues. Admission on the gate only is Â£5 for adults and Â£3 for concessions (under-16s and over-60s), while under-16s will be admitted for free with a paying adult). Play Football, Lose Weight

