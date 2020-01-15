Hospital Cup Date Set

Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 17:23 The Bluesâ€™ U16s will be taking on Norwich City in this yearâ€™s Hospital Cup at Carrow Road on Monday 27th April (KO 7pm). The Hospital Cup was revived as an U16s friendly competition in 2015 with the Canaries winning it four times in a row before the Blues were victorious on penalties at Portman Road last season following a 2-2 draw with keeper Antoni Bort saving three spot-kicks. Meanwhile, a young U23s XI will also be facing a Canaries side in a friendly at Playford Road this Friday (KO 1pm). Play Football, Lose Weight

