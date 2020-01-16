Bart Happy to Sign Permanently at Millwall

Thursday, 16th Jan 2020 10:24 Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski says he’d be happy to join his loan club Millwall on a permanent basis. As things stand, Bialkowski, 32, is due to remain with the Lions until the end of the season but Town manager Paul Lambert revealed last week that the two clubs were discussing a permanent switch, a development the Polish international, who has quickly become a fans' favourite at Millwall, says he would favour. “Absolutely, yeah. I’ve said I’m enjoying it and when you’re enjoying something it’s so much easier to make a decision,” he told NewsatDen when asked if he'd like a full-time switch. “Obviously it’s not down to me. There are three parties involved in the situation. For me, I can say I would be very happy if I signed here on a permanent deal.” Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers were also keen on signing Bialkowski on a permanent basis during this window but under the loan deal agreed in the summer the Blues had only a limited period in which they could recall the Polish international in January in order to sell him elsewhere with the cut-off date having passed last week. Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on loan in July after a permanent £900,000 move broke down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical. Play Football, Lose Weight

flimflam added 10:26 - Jan 16

Not going to say any different is he. Would love him back here but 500k will see him gone I would presume. 1

beornioblue added 10:35 - Jan 16

Am I missing something, If he is contracted until 2021 and is so sought after surely we can sell him for more than the paltry 900k offered before? He is still our player if multiple parties after him let them fight up out and for once we can cash in ?? 1

cat added 10:37 - Jan 16

With the wonderful benefit of hindsight it’s a shame we did not cash in on Bart after his 3 top seasons with us. Sure he would have commanded a few million at that time, probably lucky if we get 1m now unless a bidding war happens. Hopefully we’ll see him return when his playing days are up. 0

runningout added 10:39 - Jan 16

Have we not learnt anything. Going rate is a lot more. Bart makes a difference to any team 2

Razor added 10:44 - Jan 16

Seems to have changed his tune a bit----fair enough Bart but only at the right price!! 0

Sikamikanico added 10:45 - Jan 16

Difficult to get a bidding war going in January for a player who cannot be recalled from loan and can only immediately sign for Millwall.



If PL has targets and what we would consider a low valuation would enable us to get these targets then a deal will be done 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 10:46 - Jan 16

I'll miss Bart on the "sentimental" level, as he adhered himself to the fans, but I don't think he will be missed at all on the pitch. We have two very good replacements. Time to move on. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:59 - Jan 16

we need some cash , and have to sell to get it, other clubs know it, and as they say begger's cant be choosers Thats the reality of it. He wants out so no point in bleating about it now, We will cash in , regardless.Lets face it , its been coming for a long time . 0

SamWhiteUK added 11:08 - Jan 16

I thought he'd probably leave... but Millwall?! 0

