Bart Happy to Sign Permanently at Millwall
Thursday, 16th Jan 2020 10:24
Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski says he’d be happy to join his loan club Millwall on a permanent basis.
As things stand, Bialkowski, 32, is due to remain with the Lions until the end of the season but Town manager Paul Lambert revealed last week that the two clubs were discussing a permanent switch, a development the Polish international, who has quickly become a fans' favourite at Millwall, says he would favour.
“Absolutely, yeah. I’ve said I’m enjoying it and when you’re enjoying something it’s so much easier to make a decision,” he told NewsatDen when asked if he'd like a full-time switch.
“Obviously it’s not down to me. There are three parties involved in the situation. For me, I can say I would be very happy if I signed here on a permanent deal.”
Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers were also keen on signing Bialkowski on a permanent basis during this window but under the loan deal agreed in the summer the Blues had only a limited period in which they could recall the Polish international in January in order to sell him elsewhere with the cut-off date having passed last week.
Bialkowski, who is on Town’s most lucrative current contract which runs until the summer of 2021 with the club having an option for a further season, joined Millwall on loan in July after a permanent £900,000 move broke down the previous month due to concerns regarding his knee which emerged in a medical.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]