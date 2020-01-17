Jackson Back for Tranmere Trip

Friday, 17th Jan 2020 09:43 Striker Kayden Jackson is back in contention for a place in the Town side facing Tranmere at Prenton Park on Saturday afternoon having missed the trip to Oxford in midweek due to a tight hamstring. “He’ll be OK, he’ll come back into contention,” manager Paul Lambert said at this morning’s press conference. “He trained yesterday, so as long as there’s no reaction he’ll be alright.” Lambert was yet to see his squad when he met the media but wasn’t anticipating any further problems ahead of the long trip to Birkenhead. “No, not at this minute, unless one of the lads comes in this morning [with a problem] but at this minute everybody seems OK,” he added. Janoi Donacien is fit again after the dead leg he suffered at Lincoln but is yet to return to the side with Gwion Edwards having kept him out of the team in the right wing-back role. “Gwion I thought had a good game the other night, I think he’s starting to get back to what he was,” Lambert reflected. “Janoi was unfortunate because he got injured and Gwion went in and did well. But I think Gwion will know that Janoi’s breathing down his neck again.” Lambert says the heavy nature of the pitch at Oxford and the late return from that game - the squad got back to Playford Road after 2am - haven’t been a factor in the team he has already picked for Saturday’s match: “No, I know the team already.” Having picked a largely unchanged side for the last few matches, is that continuity something which is likely to become more familiar going forward? “We’ll see how they are this morning, see how the guys feel and if there are any knocks then I’ll look at it but I know the team that will start,” he said. Meanwhile, Lambert gave an update on midfielder Tristan Nydam’s progress, the 20-year-old having broken his ankle and sustained ligament damage in the Notts County friendly in pre-season. “He’s doing alright, he’s doing OK,” Lambert said. “He’s still a wee bit away from it. He’s not training with us, he’s a long way off that.”

